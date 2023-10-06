Kandi Burruss Doesn’t Think RHOA Recast Would ‘Satisfy Our Fans’

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta failed to deliver in the drama department. An insider claimed that the show might get a reboot. “There has been lots of talk around what kind of reboot. Either a full recast or a Miami-style recast. But a NY recast seems to be what they are looking for,” the source stated.

That would be a shame. The cast has some legends, namely Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield. The last couple of seasons just weren’t up to par with what we expect from our Atlanta peaches.

Kandi wasn’t impressed with reboot rumors

Kandi spoke with iHeart Radio’s Tyrik Wynn about the rumors. “Do whatever you need to do, you know what I’m saying? I mean, I feel like, you know, see, I’ve been over here for 14 seasons, right?” Kandi stated. “So, I’ve seen, you know, different castmates come and go. Some I was sad to see go, some I’ve seen go and come back.”

She admitted that the fans like to see changes. “I know people constantly need to see change to feel like they’re getting something, you know what I mean? So, if they feel like they need to make changes, then, find a cast that you think is gonna work,” the singer and actor said.

But Kandi was skeptical that a new cast could win over their fan base. “Do I think they’re gonna find a whole cast of people that’s gonna work and satisfy our fans? Probably not,” Kandi stated.

Still, Bravo fans were concerned about the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City. The new cast brought a fresh energy and the diversity that the show was lacking. Perhaps keeping a couple of RHOA cast members and adding new faces would work. If they replace the entire cast, at least maybe send our fan favorites on a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Just like RHONY: Legacy.

