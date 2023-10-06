Married to Medicine Season 10 Trailer Revealed: Phaedra Parks Arrives

You have a doctor’s appointment. Bravo just dropped the Married to Medicine Season 10 trailer, and November 5 can’t come soon enough. They previously teased us with a little 30-second clip from Season 10 to announce Phaedra Parks joining the show. But now, we’ve got a full trailer and a shiny new cast photo for the show’s landmark tenth season. Married to Medicine never disappoints, and it looks like this season is going to be no different.

Bring on the doctors!

Paging #Married2Med – it's time to scrub into Season 10 ? Don't miss the premiere November 5th! pic.twitter.com/CGfdpv0mSU — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 5, 2023

The Season 10 trailer started with a look back on the last 10 years of Married to Medicine. In the flashbacks, Mariah Huq gets some much-deserved screentime before the trailer jumps ahead to the present day, where the OG cast members, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Toya Bush-Harris, welcome Phaedra into their fabulous circle.

The M2M trailer had everything we expected — marriage drama, shady clapbacks, and Dr. Simone breaking the sound barrier with her voice. But it’s clear from the trailer that Bravo is banking on the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star to breathe some new life into the show. That’s not to say this show needed new life, but Bravo has her front and center in this trailer. We’ll all try to forget the nasty reason she was fired from her last show.

Of course, outside of Phaedra’s arrival to the group, another storyline that the Season 10 trailer teased was Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s return. He and his new wife, Lateasha Lunceford, have joined the show. Season 10 will follow the group as they celebrate the newlyweds and integrate them into the group, for better or worse.

Quad Webb is back this season, too, so obviously, there’s a huge conflict of interest. Who in their right mind would want to hang out with their ex-husband and his new wife? In one scene in the trailer, Quad tells Phaedra, “I feel like the girls are trying to put me in an early grave, honey.”

Appropriately, the trailer ends with Phaedra leading a fake funeral scene. Leave it to Bravo’s best mortician. Will Quad jump out of the coffin to prove a point to the ladies?

Married to Medicine Season 10 premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on Bravo. It’s going to be a busy Fall.

TELL US – WHAT WERE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE MARRIED TO MEDICINE SEASON 10 TRAILER? DO YOU THINK PHAEDRA WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THE SHOW?