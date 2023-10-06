RHOC Fans Dig up Photo of Tamra Judge to ‘Prove’ She Cheated On Ex-Husband Simon

Here’s a little lesson on why you don’t want to make the fans mad. Real Housewives of Orange County welcomed Tamra Judge back for Season 17, but I’m not sure it ended how she wanted it to.

Tammy Sue returned holding her orange and holding several grudges. Fans anticipated seeing her back in action, but her actions were overblown like her ego. She pretty much went after everyone but had a special target just for “friend” Jennifer Pedranti.

Viewers became weary of Tamra’s constant badgering and speculations about others, so the digging began. Welp, X marks the spot and a little something was found. Let’s see what’s in the treasure box for Tammy Sue today because Reddit has entered the chat.

Photos come back to haunt Tamra

Tamra focused a lot on Jennifer’s relationship with Ryan Boyajian. She had zero qualms about shouting from the rooftops about how Jennifer is a cheater cheater pumpkin eater. Fans became bored of her vicious attacks against Jennifer and consequently, detective skills were enabled.

A Radar Online article from 2010 was found that included a photo of Tamra, Eddie Judge, and Simon Barney. Tamra’s ex provided an interview alleging Tamra was with Eddie before she and Simon were over. ”I walked in, and I saw Tamra with a friend of mine, Eddie Judge,” Simon said at the time.

“I saw them holding hands and acting like a couple. As soon as Tamra saw me, she let go of his hand and walked away. I went up to Eddie and asked him if he’s (bleeping) my wife. He didn’t say a word,” he continued.

“My wife told me she was in Los Angeles. I ran into her in Las Vegas with my friend Eddie, our mutual friend. I come to find out they have been with each other, I guess this has gone on since December. Not only did she cheat with her ex-boyfriend, but now with Eddie,” Simon added.

Tamra and Simon filed for divorce on January 7, 2010; three weeks later, she was in Vegas with Eddie.

Tamra’s first husband accused her of cheating too …

Here’s what, no one is saying Simon wasn’t a total tool. And I seriously doubt anyone would blame Tamra for being physical outside of her marriage which was considered abusive. But Simon did accuse Tammy Sue of infidelity with his buddy Eddie and we all know how that ended up.

Additionally, Tamra’s first husband, Darren Veith also said their marriage ended due to cheating by Tamra. Do we believe him – not necessarily, but it just goes to show how easy it is to speculate about others.

If nothing else, perhaps Tamra could have taken a different approach with Jennifer that wasn’t so filled with vitriol. Fans might have responded better if Tamra had empathy for Jennifer’s unhappy marriage instead of throwing her into the Scarlet Letter volcano.

Maybe Tamra will know better next time.

