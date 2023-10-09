Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel for ‘Going After the Hand That Fed Her’

There is no love lost between former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps. Luann named Carole Radziwill as the housewife they “hope to never interact with again.” Then Luann added Bethenny. “Bethenny trashed our show … I don’t even want to give her air time,” Luann stated. Tell us how you really feel!

Meanwhile, Bethenny started the “reality TV reckoning.” She suggested that reality stars create a union. Bethenny also claimed that Bravo allegedly mistreated cast members on its shows.

Luann recently reacted to Bethenny’s attempts to change the reality TV landscape. Daily Mail.com has the scoop.

Luann hints that Bethenny isn’t grateful

“Listen, I’ve only had a good experience in my years on the show. I’m sure there’s times where you go, ‘Oh I wish that wasn’t edited like that’, or whatever, but for me it’s been a positive experience,” Luann stated.

“Now, I know for some people it is not and so I don’t think what she’s doing is wrong, I just think that by suing and all of that, you’re going after the hand that fed you and that made you a star,” she added.

“I can imagine, like I said, that there are some people that don’t have good experiences now … It’s never been mine, so I can’t speak to that. But I understand what she’s trying to do, but I’m not I’m not taking any sides,” the cabaret star explained.

She added, “I mean, my livelihood has been with NBC, and I’ve only ever had good experiences and continue to.” Luann also put a pin in the idea that show bosses encouraged her to drink alcohol. Luann has openly addressed her alcoholism.

“Listen, you know, I have actually had a situation on the show, and I just removed myself I’m like, ‘I’m out’. I don’t feel comfortable. This is uncomfortable to me,” Luann explained. “And certainly, and you know, I feel like people have to do what they feel they need to do. And you know, nobody’s ever forced me to drink…”

“Nobody forces you to say something or causes you to not say something. A lot of people will always blame it on the editing and etc. But, you know, they can’t edit what you don’t give them,” Luann concluded. That is a valid point.

You can catch the rebooted Real Housewives of New York on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

