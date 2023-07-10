Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Won’t Give Bethenny Frankel ‘Air Time’

Real Housewives of New York alums Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps may no longer be apple-holders, but they are holding court. The duo is starring in the new series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Doesn’t that title roll off your tongue?

They are also starring in Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. This edition is serving as RHONY: Legacy. Since the legacy series was scrapped, these legends were sent to St. Barts to live it up for RHUGT.

There were rumors that former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel would be popping up as Jill Zarin did during Scary Island. Bethenny denied it. And Luann and Sonja set the record straight about Bethenny.

Not members of Bethenny’s fan club

The ladies appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast recently and slammed some former housewives. When asked which housewife they “hope to never interact with again,” they didn’t hold back.

“Kelly Dodd. Jesus, I will not do an appearance with that woman. I can’t,” Sonja stated.

Luann said, “Same with Carole [Radziwill], you know, she trashed our show. Bethenny trashed our show … I don’t even want to give her air time.”

Sonja added, “We don’t bite the hand that feeds us.” Luann and Sonja filmed in St. Barts with Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer. I’m not sure how Kristen made the list, but good for you, girl!

When asked how they would react to Bethenny dropping in, Luann had a solution. After joking that she would force Bethenny to “walk the plank,” she added, “You know what happens to pirates? Sometimes they go down with the ship.”

Luann’s feelings about Bethenny aren’t a shock. In 2020, Luann shared how delighted she was that Bethenny left RHONY. But when Bethenny announced a rewatch podcast called ReWives, Luann was livid.

She said, “If she sh*ts on the show, that means she’s gonna sh*t on us on her little podcast about the ‘Housewives.’” Luann also shaded Bethenny’s business flops. Still, Bethenny is a mogul thanks to Skinnygirl. Meanwhile, Luann is a fabulous cabaret star. It’s safe to say that these ladies are never, ever going to be friends.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

