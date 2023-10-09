Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Rumored New Flame Leslie Bega on Dinner Date

Mauricio Umansky had dinner with former actress Leslie Bega at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Tuesday, October 2. Leslie works at Mauricio’s real estate firm The Agency. She attended the Dancing with the Stars taping to support her boss, who’s competing on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and his employee later enjoyed dinner with his parents, Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky. Mauricio’s estranged wife Kyle Richards was reportedly away on a road trip with her friend, country music singer Morgan Wade.

“We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation,” Estella wrote on her Instagram, next to a group photo. “It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio.”

Celebrating with friends and family

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Best known for HBO’s The Sopranos and 1980s ABC comedy Head of the Class, Leslie now works in real estate. Her bio on the Agency website reflects 25 years of experience buying and selling properties worldwide.

Mauricio and Kyle announced their separation in July 2023, following 27 years of marriage. They remain on friendly terms, for the sake of their four daughters, who range in age from 34 to 15. Rumors of a romantic relationship between Kyle and Morgan continue to circulate, though the RHOBH star vehemently denies anything more than friendship.

Though Mauricio and Kyle are taking a break from their marriage, they’re not “throwing in the towel” just yet. A preview trailer for Season 13 showed their daughters gathering for a family discussion. Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia wiped away tears as Kyle tried to reassure them. “We are a very strong family and always will be,” she said. “You know nothing can change that.”

‘We’re not hiding anything from you’

“We’re fighting for this,” Mauricio declared. “Kyle is my best friend. She’s an amazing human. I love her … and marriages go through difficult times, sometimes. That’s what we’re dealing with right now.”

He went on to add, “It’s very difficult to be in the public eye and have so much inquisition when you’re going through something tough. My wife is just being looked at so intensely, and it’s really not fair. She’s just a person … and she does not deserve to be so judged [for] everything she does.”

While they try to figure things out between them, the real estate mogul urged fans to allow them some time. “We promise you we will let you know,” he added. “We’re not hiding anything from you.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

