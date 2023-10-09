Mauricio Umansky’s Dad Is the One Dating Leslie Bega, Despite Having Another ‘Girlfriend’

Looks like the Umansky men can be kind of wily. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards will be going through it this season, courtesy of her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Mo and Kyle’s almost 30 years of marriage perfection hit a wall and the couple are currently “separated.” It’s hard to think of this as anything other than a finely crafted storyline for Kyle because there’s a first time for everything. Mo is currently dancing in the streets on Dancing with the Stars, but there were rumors he was dancing in the sheets with Leslie Bega. Now we find out it’s actually Mauricio’s dad – Eduardo Umansky who is the apple of Leslie’s eye. But is he or is Dad covering for his boy?

The Case of the Interesting Instagram

There have been some photos floating around of Mauricio on the DWTS set with his parents and an attractive lady friend, Leslie Bega. One interesting pic at a restaurant showed Lesile with her arm on Mo’s shoulders sitting across from his folks in a booth. In my opinion, the arm looks Photoshopped unless Leslie is Inspector Gadget, but whatever.

TMZ is running interference for Mauricio saying Leslie isn’t hanging out with Mo, but she is hanging out with Mo’s dad Eduardo. Leslie is an “actress” and she also works for The Agency. There have been rumors of someone visiting Mauricio on set and SURELY it can’t be Leslie because she’s very much hooked up with Daddy.

I’m guessing TMZ didn’t first check Daddy’s Instagram before tagging him as Leslie’s date. It just so happens that two days ago Eduardo made an Instagram post with the caption: “Happy Friday from my beautiful girlfriend and partner, Simin, and I! Let’s sell some real estate! #theumanskyteam #theagencryre #realestate” Well isn’t that interesting?

Does Simin Tabibnia a real estate agent at The Umamsky Team, TheAgency, and another girlfriend of Eduardo know about this? Did Mauricio tap Daddy to take the fall and he already has a woman? The nerve!

As Mauricio continues to find the right step on DWTS, he also needs to get all of his stories straight. Allegedly.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.

