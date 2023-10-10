Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Doesn’t Like Lisa Rinna and Loss of Friendship With Kyle Richards

Ever since Bethenny Frankel fell out with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of New York alum has been revealing nothing but truths. Or at least, her version of the truth. Now, she’s detailing her falling out with Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

Lisa starred in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight years, and during her time, she played her role of the villain well. On the other hand, Kyle has always been Queen B of the group, and apparently, her status as Beverly Hills’ last-standing OG changed her. At least, that’s what Bethenny thinks.

“I was good friends with Kyle for years. Yes, we went in, we went out, but I felt differently about her after seeing the machine, seeing the social media, seeing how different people react to fame, seeing her differently, seeing how she was portrayed on the show, seeing how she handled the fame,” Bethenny said on her podcast.

Does “The Machine” change you like Bethenny says?

But that wasn’t all. The reality star continued, sharing more about the dissolution of her friendship with BH’s biggest pot stirrer, Rinna.

“I used to love Lisa. We used to be friends,” she said. “I liked her. I respected her. She was so down-to-earth and real. I stopped liking [her] when I saw what the machine of the Housewives did to her.”

If you’ve followed Lisa on the show throughout her run, she did turn into quite the mean girl. And we get it. She’s always been messy. If you’re counting those times with Yolanda Hadid, Kim Richards, or Kathy Hilton, you know much about her track record. And to Bethenny’s point, the show turned toxic, and it was largely in part because of her.

With her absence comes the newest season premiering October 25, and we can’t wait to see what this new group of ladies brings to the Housewives mix.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BETHENNY IS RIGHT ABOUT THE MACHINE? OR IS SHE LASHING OUT BECAUSE OF HER SEVERED RELATIONSHIP WITH BRAVO?