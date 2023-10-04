All the Juicy Drama Teased In the RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

It’s a Halloween miracle, with Kyle Richards possibly calling in a favor from her co-star Mike Meyers, as Bravo just dropped the trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

Last season of RHOBH showed the women dealing with Dorit Kemsley‘s at-home robbery, Kyle and Kathy Hilton‘s ongoing feud, and Lisa Rinna claiming Kathy went psycho while driving home from Aspen in the sprinter van from hell. After a longer break than usual to recover from the tension of the season, the 90210 ladies are back and picking up their diamonds for another binge-worthy season.

Here’s a breakdown of the juiciest drama teased in the RHOBH Season 13 trailer.

RHOBH Season 13 Is All About Kyle

Kyle will be at the forefront of the storyline thanks to her rumored affair with country singer Morgan Wade. Clips from the trailer show Mauricio Umanksy joking, “I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.” In a tense reply, Kyle notes, “For once, it’s me.” What does this even mean? Fans always felt that Kyle and Mauricio represented true love, so most are hoping their bubble hasn’t burst! The duo have been married for 27 years but did announce in July that they were taking some time apart.

The RHOBH Season 13 trailer showed the first time appearance of Morgan as she and Kyle got matching tattoos. Sutton Stracke quickly notes that Kyle isn’t wearing a wedding band and tells the cameras that Kyle is in “denial” about her troubled relationship. The Georgia peach put in her detective hat. “Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating,” Sutton told cameras. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” Kyle is seen speaking with her four daughters in a somber moment, telling them, “We are a very strong family, and we always will be. You know nothing can change that.”

It is clear that the rumors and tabloids have gotten to Kyle, who breaks down crying to her inner circle. The season also shows a fight between Mauricio and Kyle while hosting a dinner party. The scene showcased the visible tension between the two as Kyle stormed out of their dining room after Mo shut down a conversation between them. While in Las Vegas for a girls’ trip, Garcelle Beauvais asks Kyle, “If it was infidelity, would you say?” Kyle replies, “I don’t know.”

PK and Dorit Are Also Struggling

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The couple seems to be living on a knife’s edge since the October 2021 home robbery. While Dorit is still navigating her PTSD, PK Kemsley appears to have moved on from the incident that he wasn’t home for to begin with. The mother of two tries to share that she feels her husband doesn’t understand what she went through. However, the music manager doesn’t respond in kind, quipping that he understands some areas but adding that he finds others “obnoxious.” It is clear to viewers that this couple is in marriage purgatory, too.

During BravoCon 2022, Erika Jayne claimed that PK and Dorit would be the next RHOBH couple to divorce. She may have been on to something. The couple is struggling with more than the break-in aftermath, and their issues will be on display for Season 13.

Denise Is Back for RHOBH Season 13

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

It looks like Denise Richards will be making her comeback now that Lisa has vacated her spot. However, it is anything but welcoming as Erika tells the group, “Did you know that it’s seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?”

Naturally, the conversation occurs at a dinner party, for which this group of women is known for. A new feud has clearly been sparked as Erika later says, “You think I’m not going to go as low as I f***ing can?!” Denise is caught with wide eyes as she replies, “You’re one evil woman.” There are a few other friendly faces that will pop back up, including Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, and Kim Richards.

This season promises to be exciting as cameras follow Erika for her musical comeback and catch her planning her Las Vegas residence, Bet it All On Blonde. Sutton is really working on herself after her fallout with Kyle. The socialite has hired a matchmaker and is looking to gain back her confidence. There is also a new lady in the group, Annemarie Wiley, who is a registered nurse and a total force of nature.

TELL US: ARE YOU EXCITED FOR RHOBH SEASON 13?