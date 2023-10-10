Dr. Jackie Walters Teases ‘Shady’ Phaedra Parks and ‘Twist’ on Married to Medicine Season 10

The countdown is on for Married to Medicine Season 10. With several new faces coming onto the scene this year, the M2M OGs are about to have a lot on their hands. But one person who’s never worried about the drama is Dr. Jackie Walters.

One of the five remaining original cast members, Dr. Jackie has primarily been the voice of reason for the group of doctors and doctors’ wives. She doesn’t always stay above the fray, but she tries her best, and she recently chatted with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the upcoming season of Married to Medicine. With Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks coming onto the scene, will Dr. Jackie be able to steer clear of her shade?

Paging Dr. Jackie

Although Dr. Jackie usually stays out of the messiness on Married to Medicine, she acknowledged to the outlet that a little bit of drama is key to keeping the show fun. But, so is the genuine bond she has with her castmates.

“We may not all be best friends but we are good friends,” Dr. Jackie said of her cast. “If someone has a birthday, all the ladies come, even when the show isn’t shooting. And we reach out to each other, with or without cameras.”

With Phaedra making the jump from Housewives to Married to Med, Dr. Jackie teased that the dynamic in the group has undoubtedly changed. Let’s just hope Phaedra isn’t starting rumors about her castmates trying to drug each other.

“Phaedra is hilarious. Shady,” Dr. Jackie teased. “She’ll bring new dynamics to the show.”

The other new dynamic coming to the show this season is the “twist” of reintroducing Quad Webb’s ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford to the cast, along with his new wife Lateasha Lunceford. It really doesn’t get any messier than that. It’s a slap in the face to Quad, but Jackie teased it would be worth it.

“One husband and two wives,” she teased. “This is a twist we haven’t seen before. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

Married to Medicine returns to Bravo on November 5 at 9/8c.

