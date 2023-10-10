Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Enjoy Vegas Girls Trip With Daughters

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are the dynamic duo of Vanderpump Rules these days. The pair have come a long way in their relationship. Nowadays, they’re neighbors who are raising their daughters together under atypical circumstances, even though Brock Davies is there in the mix. They’ve come a long way from drunk feuding in the back alley of Sur.

Lala and Scheana recently took a break from their Pump Rules duties for a mini vacation to Las Vegas. And unlike their wilder days, the VPR pair brought along their mini-mes for the fun. Truly, it looks like the calmest trip we’ve ever seen these two partake in while vacationing in the Sin City.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay live the sister wives’ life

Scheana posted a picture of herself, Lala, and their two daughters on Instagram from Resorts World in Las Vegas. The mother-daughter duos were poolside and looking cute as ever. “Girls trips to Vegas look a little different these days,” Scheana wrote in the caption.

Both she and Miss Lala Kent were praised for being the hot mamas they are in the comments section. “But so good! #hotmomsclub,” Melissa Gorga wrote. “Oh my gawd,” Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm echoed. Mamas supporting mamas. There was quite a lot of positivity in the comments ahead of what’s sure to be a tumultuous Vanderpump Rules season for the two of them. They will also both be spending a lot of time in Las Vegas this autumn considering the Bravocon of it all, but Las Vegas is the unspoken star of Pump Rules and always has been.

