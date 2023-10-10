Scheana Shay Reveals Hardest Part of Filming Vanderpump Rules

Living though Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules placed the whole friend group between a rock and a hard place due to the Scandoval of it all. In the fallout, filming Season 11 probably wasn’t much easier.

Scheana Shay spoke to OK! about the hardships of being on a reality show. Even though she’s a Bravo veteran at this point, she says she still struggles sometimes.

Scheana overthinks

Scheana said analyzing the optics of everything she says and does on camera is exhausting.

“The hardest part is being in my head while filming. I think about, ‘Oh my god, if I had this conversation with this person, what will these people think?’ When the show first started out, we didn’t think about that, but now that’s always in the back of my mind.

“It’s really hard to block that out and remind myself that at the end of the day, I need to do what’s best for me — and I need to make decisions that I can sleep with at night.”

Scheana especially had a lot to sift through regarding Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss’ betrayal of Ariana Madix.

“That’s a constant battle, but it’s something I really worked on a lot more this past year with all the extra attention and a massive betrayal and breakup in our friend group. It’s been challenging, but I am getting through it.”

But she’s working on it

Scheana’s been trying to shake off the scrutiny she receives from both fans and herself.

“I try to focus on the positive and surround myself with a solid group of friends. When you tend to focus on the negative comments, you can get into a bad place. I go therapy almost every week, I have my Calm app for meditation. I try to spend as much time with my kid because the happier I am in my life, the noise doesn’t matter. The people who say unhappy things are just projecting, so I try to focus on the positive.”

She’s also been staying away from social media and thinking of the advice she’d give her and Brock Davies’ daughter, Summer Moon.

“I used to get so frustrated when people would say things that weren’t true, and I would try to correct them all the time,” she adds. “In the last several years, I just stopped caring, and then this year it kind of came back a little, but I had to remind myself they don’t know everything and don’t let it get to you. I try to think of what advice I would give my daughters.”

But, the VPR gig isn’t all bad.

“The easy part is that I get paid to be me and hang out with my friends. I get to live my life for my job and there’s nothing better than that.”

We’ll see just how tough things have gotten for Scheana and crew when VPR returns sometime in 2024.

