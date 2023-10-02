Lala Kent Teases Irreparable ‘Divide’ in Vanderpump Rules Cast After Season 11

If I didn’t know any better, I would say the cast of Vanderpump Rules might be a bit worried about Season 11. This didn’t play out like any of the cast thought it would. Many of them were banking on the return of Rachel Leviss and taking her down, but Rachel threw a wrench into their wicked plans.

As a result, Tom Sandoval was basically Voldemort until he wasn’t. Slowly but surely he began to creep into photos with people who otherwise shunned him during the Season 10 reunion. Now Lala Kent says there’s a big “divide” amongst the squad, but what do they have to divide against at this point?

The Great Divide

According to People, Lala is “in such a healing place” after Scandoval. But filming in the aftermath of the headlining drama is “a little bit of a mind fog.” This could be because they were completely blindsided by Rachel’s chess move.

It’s easy to assume Ariana Madix’s “friends” planned on supplementing their content with punishing Rach. Now they’re cozying back up with Tom instead – looking at you, Scheana Shay!

Now that they’ve wrapped, Lala feels “so happy” the episodes are in the can. “It was a very, very difficult season. We’ve never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair,” Lala added.

What are they divided about? Great question. Are they side-eyeing Ariana for making bank from her heartache? Is Ariana side-eyeing them for becoming Sandoval-friendly?

It’s all a blur

Lala added, “I don’t remember much about the season. I was just very in my own zone this season, which is very different from last year. I was ripping everyone’s heads off.” Once again it begs the question, did everyone just assume the entire season would be about ripping Rachel apart again? Lala certainly didn’t hesitate to take shots at the Pump Rules alum for blocking Sandoval on social media when she returned after a mental health break.

While VPR fans wait to see what Season 11 has in store, it’s probably good Rachel dipped out. In the interim, the cast is certainly keeping busy. Ariana can currently be seen on Dancing with the Stars. Sandoval is getting his nose punched on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and Katie Maloney is still moving forward with the sandwich shop. Tom Schwartz is probably huddled in a corner somewhere, pining over his bleached hair and wearing his finest nightgown, bless his heart. Stay tuned, it’s all happening – kind of.

