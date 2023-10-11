Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: This Is Utah

Previously on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow’s son Jack is leaving on a two-year Mormon mission to spread the gospel of the Latter Day Saints. Heather Gay is feeling some kind of way about that since she was so traumatized by the LDS church, she wrote a book about it. Also, Monica Garcia repeated the rumor Meredith Marks had hinted at that Angie Katsanevas‘ husband Shawn “likes to f*ck other men.” Whitney Rose ran straight to Angie with it. Of course, Angie is less than pleased. Here’s what went down in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 6: “Après Rumor.”

Après ski party rumors

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

When Angie confronts Meredith, the jewelry designer denies everything. “What are you talking about?” she asks repeatedly. In the background, Whitney sounds like a yappy little dog, as she tries to get a word in edgewise. “You said that … in the airport [in Palm Springs], you said…” Is she Angie’s lapdog now?

Meredith finally admits mentioning “rumors” about “the husband,” but that’s all. Monica is the one who clarified the rumor for Whitney, who took it straight to Angie.

Angie’s angry and goes for the jugular. “You’ve gone after every marriage in this group when, meanwhile, you’re the only one who’s out spreading their legs outside of their marriage.” Yikes.

“We’re done,” Meredith immediately responds. “I don’t talk to people who don’t speak to me with respect.” Talk to the hand, Angie.

“I can’t believe I wasted another outfit on this event,” voiceovers Mary Cosby. “Like, where’s the food? Like, what are we eating?” Mary’s not up for the bullsh*t.

“That’s some Utah sh*t,” Monica says in a confessional.

“People always say that sh*t about male hairdressers,” Heather adds. “This is Utah. I’ve been to family reunions [where] if a guy wears a cardigan, they think he’s gay. As soon as she married a guy that had tapered pants and custom-made suits, the rumors started flying.”

It’s Lisa’s world and we just live in it

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Lisa and Whitney arrive at Angie’s house for a casual lunch. “I love coming to a Greek house,” Lisa says, “’cause I know I’m gonna eat.”

When Angie starts going into her feelings about the rumors circulating around Shawn, Lisa hijacks the conversation. “[Meredith]’s doing literally to you what she did to me,” she says.

A few minutes later, Angie tells them that Heather invited her over to her house and apologized for not being on her side in Palm Springs when Angie was under attack.

“Oh my gosh, you’re lucky she gave you that,” Lisa interrupts, bringing herself back to the center again. “She’s never done that with me … Like, I’m happy for you, but she has never given me that, like EVER, Ang … I am literally getting triggered by this, cause I’m like, where was this friendship last year? Like, this is f*cking bullsh*t.”

Whitney and Angie just stared at her and wonder when this conversation became all about Lisa.

Heather’s feelings about Jack’s upcoming mission

Brett Colvin/Bravo via Getty Images

Heather and Whitney are enjoying a day on the snowy slopes together, Heather on skis and Whitney on her snowboard. When they stop to rest, the conversation returns to Jack’s upcoming Mormon mission and how they feel about it. Whitney spent years trying to get out of the LSD church and even wrote a letter demanding to be removed from their membership roster, but she’s not bothered. “I don’t really care,” she says.

Heather’s stunned. Even though Whitney admits to having “global feelings about the church,” she’s not bothered by Jack’s spending two years recruiting people into it.

“It’s absurd,” Heather confesses. “[He’s] gonna go out there and sell a church that we know can be very destructive.” The Beauty Lab owner feels shame that she convinced people to join an organization that ruins people’s lives.

“We’re not being honest about the church history,” Heather continues. “It’s homophobic, it disacknowledges any sort of transgender … It’s completely sexist, misogynistic, bigoted, and it has a horrible, problematic, racist history.” That’s why she wrote her book, even though she lives in a community that thinks she’s their “enemy” for feeling that way.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED AT WHITNEY’S ATTITUDE TOWARD JACK’S MISSION WHEN SHE WORKED SO HARD TO GET OUT OF THE LDS CHURCH? DOES LISA THINK IT’S ALL ABOUT LISA ALL THE TIME?