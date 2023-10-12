Ariana Madix Discusses ‘Scary’ Foot Injury and DWTS Future

During the most recent episode of Dancing with the Stars, the competitors showed off their moves during Motown Week. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix danced an elegant and entertaining quickstep with her partner, Pasha Pashkov. The quickstep is no joke.

Ariana dedicated the dance to her father, who passed away a decade ago. But the Pump Rules star was also dealing with a foot injury. Entertainment Tonight has the details.

Ariana powered through the pain

Ariana has a “scary” foot injury. Instead of dancing in heels, she danced in her bedazzled Keds. She also had a bandage on her leg. When reporter Danny Directo asked her about her feet, she was honest. “Oh, they hurt! The feet hurt, I’m not going to lie,” she responded. She didn’t give us much information about the nature of her injury.

When she was asked if her leg was alright, Ariana had a response that made me nervous. “TBD,” she replied. “We won’t worry about it tonight,” she added. Ariana showed her strength and resolve to give a great performance.

And she did. Ariana tied Jason Mraz at the top of the leaderboard with 34 points. They both earned the first 9s of Season 32. “Honestly, not going to lie, it feels great,” she said of having the highest score. “Ultimately when it’s time to perform, I gotta perform.”

Pasha and Ariana danced to You Can’t Hurry Love by The Supremes. And members of The Supremes were in the audience. The VPR star was elated when she was told that the legends were in the house.

“Are you serious? Are you freaking serious?” she exclaimed. No pressure, Ariana! She was disappointed that she didn’t get to meet them.

Ariana has a great support system. Her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, actually takes care of her. That must be a foreign concept after dating Tom Sandoval.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

