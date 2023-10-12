Tyler Cameron Thinks Tom Sandoval ‘Needs Another Chance’

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is currently strutting his stuff in a very different competition. No roses, engagements, or luxe trips on this one. Just bragging rights. Tyler signed on for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test along with a roster of other celebrities. Among them was Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

The guys were close since they were roomies. And Tyler did see the personal item that Tom smuggled in. Even though all personal items were banned, Tom found a way to bring in photos of Rachel Leviss. And Tyler saw them. Doesn’t that illustrate how Tom hasn’t changed at all?

Tom’s affair with Rachel behind his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back launched Scandoval. But Tyler wants us all to give Tom another chance. At least he didn’t suggest that we hug him like Tom Schwartz did. Extra has the details.

Did Tom earn a second chance with fans?

Tyler knew about Scandoval before shooting Special Forces. “It was very interesting hearing it from his side,” Tyler said. He added that Tom cheating on Ariana was absolutely wrong.

“He’s someone that needs redemption. He needs another chance… I got to see a true, real raw Tom,” Tyler explained. “Tom gave his all to us, gave his all to the show. Anything Tom does, I’ll give him credit, he does 1,000%.” Just be glad you didn’t see Tom serenading you in a sparkly ensemble and villainous mustache.

“I think when you see this show, you see a different view and perspective of every single person after watching it,” he said. So far, Tom hasn’t made any waves and passed all the challenges. I figured that he would last a day.

Tyler noted that his experience on the show was “fantastic.” He continued, “It brought out a lot of wounds I still had that were open and that I didn’t really heal correctly from, you know. Losing my mother three years ago was really tough and I learned through this show and with the staff that I have never healed from that,” Tyler said.

He took what he learned on the show and applied it. “I’m back training hard again and really pushing myself like I was on that show,” Tyler said.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues on Fox on Mondays at 9/8c.

