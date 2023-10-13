Jax Taylor Wants To Be on Tom Sandoval’s Podcast After Slamming Announcement

Jax Taylor doesn’t seem too bothered by Tom Sandoval now that several months have passed since his shocking affair with Rachel Leviss. The former Vanderpump Rules star used to be besties with the No. 1 most hated guy on Bravo. They had a falling out during Jax’s last season on the show and have since remained somewhat separated.

But despite the space, Jax still plans to appear on Tom’s podcast. Whenever he’s invited, that is. “I’m sure one day I’ll be on it,” he told Page Six while promoting his new show, House of Villains.

“I think he should definitely have a podcast. He needs an outlet. There’s a way to do it, though. I think maybe waiting a couple days ’til after the show came out probably would’ve been a little bit better,” he continued.

Jax recently blasted Tom for announcing his podcast the day after Ariana Madix was said to appear on Dancing with the Stars. “I’m happy for him. But I don’t think he should have launched it the day after Ariana’s ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Jax said. “I think that was bad PR. And the fact that he is trying to redeem himself and make himself a better person — whoever told him to announce this the day after … not a good move.”

Are Jax and Tom working on their friendship?

Even though Jax disagreed with Tom’s PR stunt, the reality star still wants to support his former castmate. After all, they have been friends for just about 20 years.

“I just felt like kind of taking the high road on this one and saying, ‘Listen, if you need something, I’m here.’ I know what he did was wrong,” Jax revealed. “Everybody makes mistakes, but I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years … I think he’s learned his lesson, and I think he’s moving on.”

“I’m not saying I support what he does, but when the whole world is coming down on you, the last thing he needs is Jax Taylor to come down on him, too,”

Regarding his new show, House of Villains, Jax teased whether fans may see Tom in a potential second season. “[He’s] probably one of … the biggest villains [in the] TV world right now,” he said, so his appearance would certainly make fit.

House of Villains continues Thursdays on E!.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO HEAR A PODCAST WITH JAX AND TOM? OR ARE YOU GOOD WITH SKIPPING THIS ONE? WILL YOU WATCH JAX ON HOUSE OF VILLAINS?