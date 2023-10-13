RHONY Reunion Trailer: Ubah Hassan Calls Out ‘Victim’ Jenna Lyons

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 has been a rollercoaster. Whether you wanted the reboot or not, it happened. Six new ladies are representing NYC, and this Bravo superfan has enjoyed every minute. Their arguments have been petty, about cheese and stupid pranks, and I’ve loved it. Now, we’re about to get our first RHONY reboot reunion. There are tears, tantrums, and even one unexpected accusation that Jenna Lyons is a completely different person on the show, and off the show, from Ubah Hassan.

RHONY Reunion: Brynn Whitfield will put you in “the funeral home”

What’s the difference between “TV Jenna and real Jenna?” host Andy Cohen asks Ubah. “TV Jenna is ‘poor me, victim,’ and the real Jenna, it’s powerhouse,” Ubah responds. Jenna looks shocked, and so am I! Perhaps Ubah is trying to give a compliment in her own, albeit strange, way?

Erin Lichy compares the experience of starting the show as being “hazed” in a sorority, and gets into it with Jessel Taank, who asks her if she’s been watching the season back with “a f*cking blindfold” over her face.

Brynn Whitfield is also bringing the heat, giving the warning, “Watch your f*cking mouth. I’m not afraid of you. You put people in the hospital, I put people in the funeral home.” Exactly which member of the RHONY cast she’s talking to isn’t clear.

While Sai De Silva doesn’t say much in the teaser, we do see her crying. She’s not the only one. Andy had previously teased that everybody, including him, shed some tears on the day of taping.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 reunion is split into two parts, with the first airing on Sunday, October 22, at 9/8c on Bravo. Part 2 airs the following week, on Sunday, October 29.

