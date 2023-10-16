Shannon Beador Reveals Her Highs and Lows of RHOC Season 17

Shannon Beador had a challenging season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Although, she always makes it more difficult for herself because of the things she says to her castmates. Gina Kirschenheiter got the worst of it when Shannon suggested CPS was ready to step in had she been arrested for her prior DUI.

The other major storyline that Shannon dealt with was her relationship with John Janssen. Or rather, its ultimate demise. She accused Heather Dubrow of spreading information that she shared in confidence. But generally speaking, and it’s happened on multiple occasions, Shannon panic/drunk dials her friends to bitch about John, then denies it after the fact.

Yes, it was the usual deflection from Shannon. And her answer regarding Season 17’s highs and lows was just another example.

Shannon says some of her castmates “know nothing”

Shannon recently gave an interview to Bravo in which she shared the peak and the slump of her experience this season.

“I think that my low is every person thinking that they know everything about me when some of them know nothing,” Shannon stated.

That’s the standard response from the mother-of-three, whose co-stars called her out on being secretive about her relationship with John while simultaneously filming a reality TV show.

Often enough, what Shannon says in the moment gets her in trouble. It’s not necessarily about what people know or don’t know about her. Certainly, she’s a polarizing figure on RHOC.

As for the season’s high, Shannon was delighted with the brief return of one of the Tres Amigas.

“The high was having Vicki Gunvalson come back,” she said.

Thankfully for Shannon, Vicki is said to be making appearances on Season 18. On the flip side, her recent DUI arrest will certainly be a focal point for the cast next season. That’s the obvious prediction for the next season’s highs and lows.

