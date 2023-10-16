‘Stupid Reality Star’ Tom Sandoval Surprised at ‘Visceral Hatred’ After Scandoval

To no one’s surprise, Tom Sandoval has shown a general lack of self-awareness once again. The Vanderpump Rules star has been blasted over and over again since news broke of his affair with Rachel Leviss. And while Ariana Madix continues thriving, Tom seems to be spiraling.

At least he had Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test to try and keep him distracted for a time. But even there, he couldn’t escape his reputation. In a recent preview for upcoming Special Forces episodes, Tom explained his situation to his co-stars.

On top of explaining the gist of Scandoval, he commented on how overblown the hatred toward him was. At least, from his perspective. Never mind the ways he profited from the scandal. But in any case, check out the clip below.

Tom compares his life before and after Scandoval

“It was a pretty juicy f*cking scandal,” Tom told his castmates. “If you opened up Instagram, you would have seen me, Ariana, every day.” Dez Bryant asked, “Who is she?” Tom responded, “My ex. It’s a long story. I had an affair and it just blew up.” His fellow competitors appeared to have little interest in his story.

Tom then explained, “People were messaging me paragraphs of just vicious, like, so visceral, like, hatred.” Dez asked what made Tom’s case such a big deal considering affairs happen all the time in show business. “I honestly don’t know,” Tom said. “I’m a f*cking stupid reality star, like, come on, man.”

In a confessional, Tom shared, “Before this whole scandal, I would meet people who have probably seen me on Vanderpump Rules, and it would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so cool.’ And then now, People think I’m a complete narcissist, creeper vibes, I’m definitely not here to run away. I want to punish myself. I think I deserve it.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues on Fox on Mondays at 9/8c.

