Was the RHONY Reboot a Success or a Failure?

I love a good debate—Lincoln/Douglas, Should Hermione have ended up with Harry, and Team Jacob or Team Edward (obviously everything werewolf!). Now, we have a new debate amongst us as we ask whether the Real Housewives of New York City reboot was successful or a big flop. Fans were in an uproar when Bravo announced our ladies wouldn’t be returning to the small screen. After years of delivering us drama, it was time for fan favorites like Ramona Singer to hang up her stinger and for Dorinda Medley to stop making it nice.

Instead, Bravo introduced a new group of women—Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. The group was younger, with fans not knowing precisely what to expect from the new New York.

The RHONY Reboot Failed

Bravo/YouTube

It can be argued that the friendships between the new cast members seemed a bit forced at times. The lack of comradery makes investing in the women’s storylines hard for some viewers. The RHONY reboot also fails to utilize the biggest star of the series, New York City.

Instead of showing the spirited backdrop, episodes have taken place out in the Hamptons, restaurants, and Anguilla. The cast could be literally having lunch anywhere in the United States, with fans never knowing the difference. It doesn’t help rally the troops when the stories overall lack depth.

There is no more Turtle Time or Upper West Side snobbery in the reboot, as some would argue that the turn-up-the-nose attitude made the series. As we circle back to genuine friendships, the reboot showed the lack of cohesiveness during the first episode when Erin and Ubah were talking on a park bench. They chatted not as old friends but rather as two women who had just met shortly before stepping in front of the cameras. The show is simply lacking authenticity.

The RHONY Reboot Succeeded

Bravo/YouTube

After the Real Housewives of New York City Season 13, fans and the network knew something had to give. The dysfunction between the original cast was apparent, with a reunion not even being filmed. Some of the OGs were rumored to be leaving the franchise, and honestly, New York is a big city; there were more interesting women out there just waiting for their big Bravo break.

The new cast shows off the age-old idea that the Big Apple is a melting pot that mixes different people together. Jenna is the first openly gay woman, Jessel is the first South Asian woman, and Sai and Brynn are both bi-racial. Gone are the days of the wealthy white woman who tried to choke us with manners and etiquette.

The women bicker over cheese in the new season of the Real Housewives of New York City. I mean, rich gal problems, right? The ladies argue over someone leaving early from a party, someone talking about the food at the party, and someone hiding a cell phone. The reboot is light-hearted with a comedic twist.

The new cast seems to be the appeal for most viewers who have embraced the reboot. The break-out star is Jenna, who is more than willing to share her awkward social interactions, which come across as extremely relatable. I mean, the lady showed up to the reunion in jeans—total legend.

Final Decision

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

I like, no, I love the Real Housewives of New York City reboot. Hear me out before you crucify me in the comments. As of late, Bravo has had numerous villain edits on their reality shows, but the RHONY reboot has stayed away from the dark side and embraced the light. The series isn’t relying on total outrage, trolls, or pushing any major boundary. Instead, the reboot shows women from all walks of life who are mothers, career lovers, wives, and friends who are just trying their best to navigate their everyday lives.

Simply put, the reboot is easy and leaves you laughing to yourself on a Sunday night. And that was what reality TV used to be all about.

