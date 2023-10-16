Why RHOSLC Fans Are Sick of Monica Garcia Playing the Victim Card

For a few fleeting moments, Monica Garcia seemed like a breath of fresh, cool air on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The new addition to the group was younger and had opinions for days. Monica is funny and is trying her hardest to befriend Mary Cosby—good luck! However, some followers are growing tired of the mother’s constant whinging, as it feels like she is a victim of her own decisions.

Monica Garcia Gives off the Ick

Presley Ann/Bravo via Getty Images

As the mother of four girls, Monica came off strong during her premiere episode, sharing she had sole custody and was working towards giving her children a better life. But the broke single mom act is wearing thin on viewers who feel she only has herself to blame for her circumstances. I really like Monica for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but she has to get a grip.

Viewers learned while Monica was on a shopping trip with Heather Gay that she “was married in the temple and then I was excommunicated for fu*kg my brother-in-law for 18 months. So my husband’s sister…her husband.” Yikes! No one likes a cheater with fans feeling like they had just been covered in the ick.

Money Isn’t Everything

Fred Hayes/Bravo via Getty Images

Honestly, you are not that poor if you can still walk into your nearest Louis Vuitton and purchase a crossbody handbag. Before the girls’ trip to Palm Springs, Monica broke down to her mother about not feeling like she fit in with the women. Feeling very much out of her depth, the iconic LV monogram pouch is now set to be her luxury security blanket as she told her mother, “I just want to have something nice around them. I just don’t want to, like, show up with nothing—I hate that I feel like that.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers were a bit put off as they watched Monica’s 17-year-old daughter talk sense to her mother, noting, “It’s normal to feel like that, but you shouldn’t…be basing your worth off of how much money you have.” I get wanting to keep up with the Joneses, but Mean Monica seemed like she was strong enough to embrace her true self and not give in.

Monica’s recent fight with Lisa Barlow highlighted her financial insecurities as she judged the Vida Tequila owner for complaining about losing a $60K diamond ring. It feels almost as if Monica is projecting her own issues onto the group, which has included her feelings about her divorce and spending habits.

Monica has lost her sense of financial stability after her cheating scandal, and due to this, she is calling her new group of friends materialistic and criticizing their ostentatious lives. Not a good look, girl.

Monica Garcia Laughs at Her Own Scandal

Meredith Andrews/Bravo via Getty Images

The worst trait about Monica is that she can somehow complain about her divorce but laugh at herself for cheating as if it was no big deal and didn’t ruin her family. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have quickly called out Monica’s two-faced ways, noting that she slept with her brother-in-law for two years. Clearly, her guilt wasn’t eating her alive if she was willing to get the D for 730 days.

The guilt must have been non-existent, and it shook viewers to see Monica laughing about how she cheated while at the dinner table. I get the whole laugh-at-yourself way of living, but this situation seemed a bit more serious where Monica should have had a bit more decorum. The lack of shame was hard to swallow for Bravo fans who feel her broke single mom angle was a conscious and selfish choice.

Monica Garcia Is a Flip-Flopper

Meredith Andrews/Bravo

Whatever happened to sticking by your friend’s side and showing loyalty to those you knew for a long time? A recent episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City showed Monica acting thirsty as she went against her friend, Angie Katsanevas. It was unkind for Meredith Marks to purposely leave out Angie from the Palm Springs trip, but it was worse to watch Monica go at her in the sprinter van, calling her a “dog.” It becomes clear that Monica is now in Meredith’s pocket as she attempts to climb the social ladder.

Honestly, Monica doesn’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to trying to play the victim card. Monica chose to have a lengthy affair, yell at Lisa, and be extremely cruel to her friend, Angie. The bottom line is that Monica worked for Jen Shah at one point, and this fact alone should tell viewers a lot about Monica’s character.

