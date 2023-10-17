Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Home Listed for Sale, for Real This Time

It’s happening! After years months of denial, the McMansion is finally free! This poor house has been through a lot and was basically being held hostage by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. Now it’s on the market and ready to be cleansed of any sin.

Are you looking for a place with seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and a slight lingering haze of Aqua Net? Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Kim and Kroy might have your next spot. TMZ has the scoop.

McMansion for sale, no cap this time …

The moral of the story is, don’t marry someone with alleged gambling issues. Kim really managed to lose everything. She had a man who was stupidly and hopelessly in love with her. Kimbo had a beautiful family and this McMansion clearly styled by Siegfried & Roy. All she needed to do was not blow through Bravo money and NFL money.

But now Kim and Kroy are getting a divorce and the McMansion is up for sale. Get ready to pay upwards of $6 million for a house that smells like Marlboros and desperation. I must say I admire whoever listed the property for that price, the buyer will probably pay full ask if the enormous painting of Kroy is included in the sale.

That said, if someone is crazy wealthy enough to nab that crib, Kim and Kroy will make a hefty profit to pay off some bills. In 2012 they purchased the place for $880k and the land is on a golf course.

The details

The lucky new owner will have a home gym, movie theater, wine cellar, bar, and arcade. Okay so you’re telling me the entire time Kim and Kroy have been estranged and sleeping in the same bed, no one thought to rest their head in another part of the house?

And if you’re thinking “What happened to the foreclosure,” Kim and Kroy are trying to sell it before it goes to auction. As for what happens next, hopefully these two split up for good and move to separate residences. Kimbo is probably frantically calling Chet Hanks so she doesn’t have to learn how to pay an electric bill. Oh, but she has her daughter for that.

While Kim continues to ask, believe, and receive her marriage can be saved, the divorce remains in progress. Team Kids.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ANYONE WILL PAY $6 MILLION FOR THE MCMANSION? WILL KIM AND KROY FINALLY LIVE APART?