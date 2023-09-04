Kim Zolciak Claims Daughter Brielle Paid Electric Bill, Not Kroy Biermann

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is experiencing some technical difficulties. While her estranged husband Kroy Biermann is trying to force the sale of their Atlanta McMansion, Kimbo has been letting it all hang out in LA.

Times are tough, so why not hit the road and be as far away from your minor children as possible? Kroy is holding down the brood while Kim allegedly gets herself checked out or runs away from her problems, whichever works. She took Brielle Biermann along on her journey and did a very unfortunate Instagram Live.

Brielle is paying the bills?

Kroy and Kim are out of money but it didn’t stop Kim from flying to Los Angeles. It seems she’s trying to spin the narrative that she’s out there receiving some type of healthcare post-stroke, but it’s hard to tell with Kim.

In her absence, Kroy’s lawyers were detailing the family’s lost fortune thanks to her (alleged) gambling addiction. After filing for divorce in May, Kimbo and Kroy briefly reconciled, but it sounds like Kroy went to Level 10 when the couple couldn’t pay the July mortgage. This is probably what prompted Kroy to file to end the marriage for a second time.

But Kim is doing Kim stuff and is completely unbothered by the whole thing. While Kroy details the inability to pay household bills, like keeping the lights on, Kim scoffed about it on social media and said Brielle paid it. As if that’s something to be proud of.

TikTok user @bravotvaddict, shared the clip where Kim actually says she’s “Not acknowledging the bullshit.” We know dear, some of the bullshit has gone unacknowledged for so long, it would like to see you in court.

Then Kim said, “Actually Brielle paid the electric bill, thank you.” She proceeded to dissolve into an incredibly concerning chuckle because it was all a big joke to her, apparently.

In his divorce filing, Kroy has asked for sole custody of the four children and child support. A judge has yet to rule on his request to sell the McMansion.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED AT HOW KIM IS ACTING? DO YOU THINK SHE’LL LOSE CUSTODY OF THE FOUR KIDS?