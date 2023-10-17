RHOSLC Season 4 Set To Be Biggest Yet With 1.9 Million Viewers

Jen Shah has to be shaking in her prison coveralls in anger! The show has rolled on without her and is thriving. Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered last month. Jen’s impact can be vaguely felt, but Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and new snowflake holders Angie Katsanevas and Monica Garcia are creating blizzards all on their own.

We’re only six episodes in, but TheWrap reports that the show’s doing so well that this season is poised to be RHOSLC’s most successful one so far.

Viewership is way up on RHOSLC

We’ve hardly even heard about Heather’s mysterious black eye that dominated much of Season 3. However, we have had some zanily-accented rants from Meredith. Monica’s also delivering. Shockingly, her working as Jen’s assistant in the past isn’t the most interesting thing about her. She also had an affair with her brother-in-law and got kicked out of the Mormon Church!

Lisa lost a $60,000 ring in an airport toilet and hasn’t shut up about it. Heather got so drunk on espresso martinis that she threw up and (maybe) wet herself in a sprinter van. Angie’s gargantuan sunglasses are their own entity. Mary Cosby is back as a friend-of and is as rude and eccentric as ever.

People are here for all of it. According to Nielsen numbers for “live-plus-seven-day viewing” on Bravo, the show is averaging 1.9 million viewers per episode. 1.1 million of those viewers are in the show’s target demographic of adults aged 18-49.

Season 4 has added a staggering 225,000 viewers, 195,000 of which are demo viewers. Overall, viewership is up 13% from last season.

Streaming numbers are even higher

RHOSLC streams on Peacock the day after it airs on Bravo. The Peacock numbers are also WAY up from Season 3. Streaming of Season 4 is up 134%. After just the first four episodes, this increase has pushed this season of RHOSLC to be the second most-streamed Bravo original on Peacock, only beat out by Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules – the explosive Scandoval season. However, the RHOSLC Season 4 premiere episode has taken the very top spot on the platform for the most-watched season premiere among Bravo originals.

The mid-season trailer just came out and proves that we’re in for much more fighting and hilarity, so the numbers will probably only continue to inflate. Sorry, Jen.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo and streams on Peacock the next day.

TELL US – DO YOU LIKE SEASON 4 OF RHOSLC BETTER THAN SEASON 3? WHY DO YOU THINK MORE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TUNING IN?