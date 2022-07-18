Leah McSweeney Says She Would “Throw Hands” If Erika Jayne Cursed At Her Daughter Like She Did To Garcelle Beavauis Son; Slams Trolls For Attacking Kyle Richards’ Daughter

Do not mess with a mama bear. After Erika Jayne repeatedly told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son to “get the f–k out of here,” the internet had opinions. And while Garcelle remained completely calm about the incident, some wouldn’t be so chill. Like Leah McSweeney of Real Housewives of New York.

Known to be scrappy, Leah took to her Instagram Stories with her reaction to how she would have handled things. Since Instagram Stories expire, the account @thetalkofshame shared the video with the details. In the video, Leah is wearing a pink bucket hat and walking a city street. She said she finally caught up on episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Leah began, “Um. I still stand by my video. But I will say this. Is someone drunkenly, non-drunkenly said to [my daughter] Kiki, ‘get the f–k out of here’ or ‘shut the f–k up,’ I’d be throwing f—-ing hands.” She continued, “But what I wouldn’t do if I was someone who watched the show and was like, ‘that’s so f—ed up.’ I wouldn’t then go and harass another child.”

Leah concluded, “I just don’t see how that makes any sense. You disapprove of someone saying ‘f–k off ‘ to one child so you go and say ‘f–k off’ to another child? What?”

@thetalkofshame clarified what Leah was talking about when she said people were telling another child to “f–k off.” Kiki Monique, who runs the account, explained in the caption. She wrote, “Thank you @leahmob. We can all agree that the trolls who were harassing Kyle [Richards’] daughter are vile! But I too would pop off if someone talked sideways to my fam, especially a kid.” Kiki added, “It looks like apologies between Garcelle and Erika are coming this week on #RHOBH and hopefully the kids are left out of this going forward and we can just watch the Housewives mess amongst the adults as we should.”

Fans in the comments largely agreed. One user wrote, “She’s not wrong.” Another added, “Good for you saying you what you would have done to the drunk chic [sic]!”

Aside from weighing in on RHOBH, we might be seeing Leah back on Bravo. It’s doubtful that she will return for the reboot of RHONY. But word on the streets is that she has been cast on season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which is being filming in Thailand. The cast allegedly left this week to film.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH WHAT LEAH SAYING SHE WOULD THROW HANDS? DO YOU BELIEVE SHE WOULD HAVE DONE IT? WILL SHE BE ON RHUGT AND WILL YOU BE WATCHING?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]