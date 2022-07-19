Tamra Judge Had No Idea So Many People Disliked Teddi Mellencamp Before Joining Her Podcast

Bravo fans disliking Teddi Mellencamp is as well known as Lisa Vanderpump selling stories to Radar Online. For the record – I don’t care that LVP allegedly sold stories to the press. It’s better than watching the Fox Force Five belabor the meaning of “dark” for six episodes. But not everyone knew that Teddi was Housewife fan-repellant. Tamra Judge is now claiming she didn’t know everyone disliked the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

On a recent episode of the podcast Mention It All, Tamra attempted to play dumb about Teddi’s reputation. And we might have plenty of things to call Tamra, but dumb isn’t one of them. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star said, “I always say not everybody’s great for reality TV. It takes a certain personality to just be like, go in there. I do remember like her last season, she was pregnant, but yet it was one of her better seasons to me, from what I can remember.”

She added, “Now, there is a lot of hate on social media and a lot of opinions about how they feel about her. And a lot of DMs to me like, ‘Oh my God, you’ve really made me like Teddi.’ And I’m like, what the hell is going on?”

Oh come now, Tamra. You had to have done some research before joining forces with another housewife. And given that your whole podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, is all about Housewives gossip, you had to have known.

While her RHOBH castmates seemed to enjoy Teddi, the viewers had the exact opposite response to her. She surprisingly made it through 3 seasons before getting the axe in 2020. And Teddi revealed it was a surprise to her. She must have been the only one who was surprised.

Despite saying she had a “great relationship with production” and that she had met with producers about next season’s storyline, she got dumped in the press. Teddi explained on an episode of her very own pod, “I absolutely had no idea. I do know there was a new show-runner so there were changes being made. When my friend texted me and he’s like, ‘Hey it’s in the Daily Mail that you got fired,’ I was like, [laughing].”

Even Tamra’s frenemy and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club co-star Vicki Gunvalson can’t stand Teddi. After Teddi and Vicki got into a social media spat, Vicki allegedly called Teddi’s podcast boss to try and get her fired. Tamra shared her convo with Vicki. She recalled, “I said, ‘Do you know Teddi? Have you ever met Teddi?’ She said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Well, how can you not like somebody you don’t know?’” Teddi shot back about Vicki’s comments, “That’s such a low blow, like, cheap shot.”

Now what I really want to know is: with Tamra’s rumored return to RHOC, what will happen to their podcast?

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TAMRA KNEW FANS DIDN’T LIKE TEDDI? DOES SHE LIVE UNDER A ROCK? ARE YOU ROOTING FOR TAMRA TO COME BACK TO RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]