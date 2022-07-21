Jennifer Aydin Is On Good Terms With Her Mom After Falling Out

Jennifer Aydin had a tough couple of seasons on the Real Housewives Of New Jersey. She and husband Bill Aydin were struggling for resolution after costar Margaret Josephs publicly revealed Bill’s affair a decade prior. Then, the family-centered mother of five had a falling out with her mother, Josephine Altinel.

Jennifer’s decision to move her father, John Altinel, in with her during the covid pandemic caused Josephine a lot of stress. The tension was well documented during RHONJ as Josephine spoke frankly of her feeling that John had been neglectful and emotionally abusive. It seemed Jennifer’s attempts to intervene between her parents caused Josephine to pull away and withdraw from her family.

But Page Six reported that the mother-daugther duo have made amends during a family trip to Turkey. During that visit, Jennifer got the rhinoplasty and chin implant that RHONJ costars mocked as poorly done. Jennifer has since removed the chin implant, and publicly called her nose-job “whackadoo.”

The trip also functioned as a family affair. Jennifer’s brother Michael Altinel hosted a christening for his son, and during that time, Jennifer and Josephine made amends.

“They didn’t speak about it — they just let it go,” an insider told Page Six. “Jennifer got her nose job done during that trip, and her mom ended up taking care of her.”

The insider speculated that Josephine’s battle with breast cancer brought the duo close again. In January, Jennifer posted an update on her mother’s health to Instagram. She wrote, “Time to celebrate — my mother is officially breast cancer free! Thank you to all the amazing staff and doctors from [The Valley Hospital] that has been with and will be with us [through] every step of the way!”

Jennifer was on hand to care for her mother during the subsequent treatments meant to keep Josephine cancer-free. “We’re going to start with radiation [and] medication for five years to prevent it from coming back,” she shared on Instagram Stories.

Joephine felt well enough to attend a charity softball event with Jennifer on June 29th. Bravo cameras capture the event for Maimonides Health’s third annual Battle for Brooklyn. Jennifer’s mother was watching the game from the dugout and cheering her on.

This event will appear on RHONJ Season 13. Clearly, Josephine will be back on camera now that the feud has ended. Jennifer teased the new season saying that she and Bill are in a better place as well. “Bill and I are great. Bill and I were never really the issue,” Jennifer revealed. “Bill and I have worked through all of that. It’s just having to live through it publicly and really my kids, my kids were really the ones [affected].”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]