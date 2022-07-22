Cynthia Bailey Says Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Could Make Sense

Is it already time for Cynthia Bailey to make a comeback? After leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynt made the move to the West coast with her new husby, Mike Hill. In an interview with Page Six, Cynthia admitted, “[Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills comes up a lot, and that’s one of those situations where it would just have to be organic.”

Some of you may remember that Cynthia and RHOBH’s OG Kyle Richards have already spent time filming together for Bravo during their time on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. “We disconnected and then connected,” Cynthia recalled.

During the RHUGT season, Cynthia threw one of her famous Bailey-Qs and it ended in disarray thanks to Kyle and her “sensitivities.” In hindsight, Cynthia explained, “I gave Kyle a really hard time on that trip! I’m 55 and premenopausal. We’re just going to blame it on premenopause at this point. I was like, ‘Play the game, just play the game!’”

For now, Cynthia is enjoying Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from the safety of her couch. “I know Garcelle [Beauvais], I actually know Sheree [Zampino], who is one of the new ‘friends of’ on the show. I know [Lisa] Rinna, I know Kyle, I’ve worked with Dorit [Kemsley]. I’ve never met Sutton [Stracke],” she said. “I feel like I know those ladies well enough that if it ever wanted to make sense, it can make sense.”

Until the stars align, Cynthia is going to keep focused on her emerging career as an actress. She is currently cast for the scripted role in “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female.”

“I really came out to LA to start my acting career. I really didn’t come here to join ‘Beverly Hills,’” Cynthia pointed out. “Now, once the acting kicks off — because that’s the priority right now — if I slide in there every now and then, I’m not opposed to it. It would just have to make sense, but it’s not my focus right now.”

In addition to “Terror Lake Drive,” Cynthia has had parts in scripted work for AMC, Lifetime and Fox Entertainment! Congrats to our girl!

[Photo Credit: Bravo]