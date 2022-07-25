Jill Zarin And Vicki Gunvalson Are Jealous The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Cast Is Going To Thailand To Film

Before Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club even finished airing, Peacock announced the details of the next season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Ex-Wives Club was the second season of the hit series, the first one filming in Turks and Caicos. But season 2 ended up in the chilly fall air of the Berkshires, hosted at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor. So when cast members Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin found out the season 3 cast was jetting off to tropical Thailand, they weren’t thrilled.

As reported by E! News, the two expressed their envy at the exciting location. Said Jill, “Okay, jealous. I totally would have said ‘yes’ to three if I had known.” I love how Jill just naturally assumes that she would get her pick of RHUGT seasons. The Real Housewives of New York alum barely made it through season 2 with any friends. Production even took some time to call Jill out for allegedly inviting them to late-husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral. Jill denied it and blamed it on an unknown assistant. But it hilariously underlined her RHUGT castmates’ accusations of her being thirsty.

As for Vicki, she admitted that she even confronted Andy Cohen about shipping her off to Massachusetts when the other casts got to go to paradise. Vicki asked him, “Andy, really?” to which he replied, “Uh, I’ll get back to you on that one!” The former Real Housewives of Orange County OG added, “I just think they thought it was going to be better than it was. But we filmed a great show at the end of the day.”

And after being stuck in Dorinda’s Manor while her fiance left her, one would think Vicki would be over the whole thing. Not so, according to Vicki. She confessed, “I was excited to do it. We want to do another spinoff from it because it was fun. Six days, seven days, that was it. It was over. So we kind of weren’t done yet.”

Season 3 has secured their cast and already started filming. And Vicki has some advice for the new cast, now that she has had time to reflect on her own experience. Said Vicki, “Have fun. I don’t agree with going in with this agenda that you have to fight with somebody. I like just having fun. Life is too short, right?”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]