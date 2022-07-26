Lisa Rinna Is Upset That Her Mother’s Death Only Got One Episode On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Grief is a powerful thing. After Lisa Rinna lost her 93 year-old mother, Lois Rinna, she was understandably crushed. The news of her death came while Lisa was filming the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But now that the season is airing, Lisa has taken issues with producers.

As reported by Page Six, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share her feelings on the matter. She wrote that she “got one episode of grace” and “that’s it.” Rinna added, “Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone.” Lisa then reposted a meme from the Pink Pop Box Podcast that featured the text, “I’m shocked we spent 3 episodes about the word dark, but only few scenes shown on real human grief.”

The unnamed podcast host and RHOBH super fan was referencing Crystal Kung Minkoff’s statement about castmate Sutton Stracke. Crystal alleged that Sutton made a “dark” comment about race last year. Which resulting in a storyline for multiple episodes. Since then, the series has focused on Erika Jayne’s erratic behavior while drinking.

Lois died of a stroke in November of 2021. She appeared with Rinna on multiple episodes of RHOBH throughout the years. Lisa announced her death on Instagram. With a pic of Lois on her wedding day, Lisa wrote, “5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel.”

Lisa recently got in trouble with fans and Real Housewives of Dubai cast members after making some unflattering statements about them. Once again, on social media. While she has since made amends, Lisa contributed her behavior to her ongoing grief. In a since deleted post, she wrote, “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

Rinna went on to say, “I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more. I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard.”

She concluded, “Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]