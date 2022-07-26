Shep Rose Says His Biggest Regret Is Losing His Temper This Season On Southern Charm

Optics on Shep Rose are less than favorable this season. The Southern Charm playboy has been marinating in a two-year relationship with Taylor Ann Green that is clearly starting to sour.

Last season was all about their cute domestic life with Little Craig. Shep praised his girlfriend for the way she complemented his life. Meaning, Shep never had to compromise for her. Taylor even forgave the Average Expectations author for an indiscretion that he admitted to during Season 7 reunion.

Now, Taylor is getting more airtime and singing a different tune. After two years, she wants commitment and a baby. Shep is struggling with these expectations. And it seems to be causing him to lash out at Taylor. She is also dealing with unresolved emotions and trust issues from the time Shep strayed. Now we know that the couple have recently broken up in real time.

During the bro-trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor’s anxiety was manifesting in frantic text messages and phone calls to Shep. He can’t react in any way except to think about himself. On the latest episode, Shep had to go off camera to speak to Taylor. Or rather, vent his frustration and put all the onus on her to fix the situation. And the season trailer indicates Shep’s frustration will only get worse.

So when Us Weekly asked Craig Conover and Shep to name each other’s biggest regret from filming Southern Charm, Taylor came to mind. During the “Know Your Bro” game, Us Weekly asked the stars to reveal their “biggest regrets” so far.

Craig stated, “I think Shep’s is going to happen this season.” Shep answered,”Well, Yeah. I lost my temper and I obviously regret that.”

This vague response leaves much to speculation. But the presumed context is that Shep regrets his behavior towards Taylor.

Shep did elaborate, but his answer seemed to point to nostalgia rather than regret. Perhaps he means that his biggest regret was that the experiences were not included in Season 8.

Shep concluded that some of his, “biggest regrets are things that didn’t make it that I really, really loved and thought was just amazing. Craig and I went dove hunting on my family’s farm and it was just so much fun. And we never saw it, unfortunately.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHEP AND TAYLOR’S RELATIONSHIP THIS SEASON? DO YOU THINK HE REGRETS FIGHTING WITH TAYLOR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]