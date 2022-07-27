Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Whether She Would Film For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Now That She Is Friends With Garcelle Beauvais

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has a friend in Lisa Vanderpump. Before they ever met, Garcelle mentioned bringing Lisa back to RHOBH. “I know the fans would love to see Lisa… I don’t know her, but I think she’d bring the show some new energy,” Garcelle remarked.

When Garcelle and co-star Erika Jayne were involved in a social media spat, Lisa supported Garcelle. “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own,” Garcelle told Erika in a clip from the show. Garcelle later used that clip in an Instagram post in April of 2022 to promote her book, titled Love Me As I Am.

Erika hit back by posting a video of Garcelle’s book in a trash can. Erika even tagged Garcelle, writing “Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you will see this.” LoveAndyC on Twitter shared a screen grab.

Well, Lisa noticed. She commented, “I thought that was kind of pretty mean, honestly.” The restaurateur continued, “Maybe Erika didn’t understand it. Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something,” she added.

Garcelle was spotted at the opening of Lisa’s new Las Vegas restaurant. Garcelle shared that she first met Lisa when she held a fundraising event for Haiti at Tom Tom in 2021. Garcelle, who is Haitian, stated, “I just fell in love with what she was doing.”

The actress continued, “And so, we chatted and sat at the same table and talked. And I was like, ‘Hey, my son’s [Oliver Saunders] looking for a job in Vegas,’ not knowing that she even had a place in Vegas,” Garcelle explained. “And so, it turned out, he worked for her. And we’re good.” Garcelle probably wants Oliver as far from Erika as possible after she drunkenly proposed a threesome with his wife.

For the doubters who question the friendship between the two women, Garcelle said that RHOBH has nothing to do with it. “We don’t even talk about Housewives, her and I. We don’t even talk about it. She’s not on the show,” Garcelle commented. “What’s there to talk about?”

As for Garcelle’s co-stars’ feelings about her friendship with Lisa? “They have their opinion,” Garcelle remarked. And I’m sure Garcelle is totally unbothered.

So, would Lisa ever entertain returning to film RHOBH with Garcelle? “I don’t think so,” Lisa told Entertainment Tonight during Schwartz & Sandy’s Opening Party Hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX. Garcelle and Lisa would be a formidable duo on the show. Lisa added, “I love Garcelle.”

While Garcelle’s son Oliver may have brought them together, it still isn’t enough for Lisa to consider returning to RHOBH.

TELL US- WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE LISA VANDERPUMP RETURN TO RHOBH? DO YOU FIND GARCELLE AND LISA’S FRIENDSHIP REFRESHING?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]