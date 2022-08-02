Lisa Vanderpump’s Most Iconic Moments

Lisa Vanderpump is a force to be reckoned with. In fact, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may not have happened without Lisa. Andy Cohen has stated publicly that it was her audition tape that got him on board with producing RHOBH. LVP is responsible for amazing one liners and the greatest Bravo spin-off ever – Vanderpump Rules. Here are her most iconic moments across RHOBH and VPR!

1) “You’re not important enough to hate, sit down.”

Lisa made Stassi Schroeder. Actually, she made the entire cast who they are today. If not for Lisa’s amazing gift for reality tv content, we wouldn’t have ridiculous icons like James Kennedy! One of Lisa’s most iconic moments was when she put Stassi in her place – telling her “you’re not important enough to hate, sit down,” after Stassi came crawling back to SUR during Season 4.

2) “Check mate, bitch.”

Season 3 of RHOBH was amazing. It season ended with LVP and Ken Todd renewing their wedding vows. That honestly might be the only vow renewal in Bravo history to not end in divorce! The Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick thought it’d be appropriate to call Lisa manipulative at her own party. Faye, evinced Kyle Richards’ sentiments and reminded Lisa that she was like Bobby Fisher, having Brandi Glanville do her dirty work. LVP reminded everyone in a confessional that Faye was Kyle’s mouthpiece. To that, Lisa replied, “check mate, bitch.”

3) “Show yourself out darlin.”

Lisa’s last season of RHOBH was sad to watch. She got caught up in the stupid puppy gate scandal and was subsequently taken down by the most boring housewife ever, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. LVP of course didn’t go down without a fight. When confronted by Kyle at Villa Rosa, she’d simply had enough abuse. The last thing she said to Kyle was, “show yourself out darlin’.” And they haven’t spoken since.

4) “You’re fired from SUR restaurant.”

Lisa is a boss. On Pump Rules, for the most part, it appears that Lisa is well respected by the SUR staff. But people like Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute crossed one too many boundaries. Lisa fired Kristen during Season 3 for the Miami Girl incident. You know the one where Kristen exhibited the utmost professionalism when she told the SUR manageress to “suck a dick?” The episode is a treasure, and it’s also the first time we ever got to see LVP fire an employee and have it stick.

5) Lisa’s Chippendales Lap Dance

Lisa is many things – master chess player, boss, queen of one liners – but she’s also fun! Throwing it back once more to Season 3 of RHOBH, let’s remember when LVP threw Pandora Sabo’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Steering clear of the Palms Hotel – much to Adrienne Maloof’s chagrin, LVP took Pandora and friends to a Chippendales show. Pandora, her mom, and Taylor Armstrong got pulled up onstage and had to compete for the best lap dance. Lisa’s dance was iconic – so much so – she won! Let’s hope they bring LVP back to RHOBH!

[Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image]