Joe Gorga Says “Blood Doesn’t Make You Family” During Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Weekend

They say that blood is thicker than water but not in the tragic saga of Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga. The siblings have been feuding in front of cameras for 10+ years now. And Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have seen how just nasty things can get. But I’m not sure if anything could get worse than not attending your own sister’s wedding.

Right before Teresa’s big day, it was reported that Joe and wife Melissa Gorga would not be attending. And that’s exactly what happened. While many Housewives were there, Joe and Melissa were not. Regardless, Teresa walked down the aisle carrying 10 pounds of hair like a fruit basket balanced on her head. And she married Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who Teresa has said is the love of her life.

As reported by Page Six, while Tre and Louie danced the night away, Joe was busy shading his sister on Instagram. Joe posted a pic surrounded by Melissa and her family to his Instagram Stories. He wrote over the photo, “Blood doesn’t make you family.” Melissa also posted a video to her account of the group dancing and wrote, “God blessed me with an amazing family.”

There is no explanation someone could provide me that would make me think this is anything other than shade directed towards Tre. Especially since the siblings just had a massive fallout. A source revealed that “a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.”

An insider shared that during the finale, Tre had been allegedly fueling a rumor that would “cause drama” for Melissa and Joe’s marriage. Additionally, Joe had it out with Louie, which was the nail in the coffin. The two had reportedly not been getting along for some time now.

But things were headed in a bad direction back in March when Teresa announced that Melissa would not be part of her bridal party. Even though Melissa said she was “fine” with the decision, Joe was not. He said on an episode of his wife’s podcast, “Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me.” Joe added, “It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”