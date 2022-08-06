Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Reportedly Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas

Weddings have a funny way of bringing people together. Or tearing them apart. Such is the case with Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG is taking her second trip down the aisle. But this time with two less family members.

Page Six is reporting that Joe Gorga and wife Melissa Gorga will not be attending Tre’s nuptials. While the report remains unconfirmed, sources say that an incident last week caused the latest fallout. Said the source, “There was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” The same insider did add that both Melissa and Joe were invited to the actual affair.

Reps for both parties declined to comment on the matter. But a second insider claims that the final straw was because Tre allegedly spreading rumors about her brother and sister-in-law. Rumors that would “cause drama” in their marriage. Additionally, sources say that Joe and Louie haven’t been getting along.

Hints of a feud appeared on social media days before, when Tre posted photos of her joint bachelor and bachelorette party. Melissa and Joe were nowhere to be found in the photos. But things likely started to sour when Teresa announced that Melissa wouldn’t be a bridesmaid. Melissa claimed she was “fine” with it. But she also questioned whether or not Tre’s “new sister-in-laws [sic]” were asked. She mused, “Is it like a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense.”

Joe on the other hand, was pissed and accused his sister of “disrespecting” him by snubbing Melissa. Joe said on Melissa’s podcast back in May, “Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me.” He added, “It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”

He went on to say that he didn’t want any “drama” and wanted Teresa’s wedding to be a “great day.” Joe remarked, “I want to be happy, and I want my sister there, and I want it to be peaceful [and] make my sister happy.”

Although Joe and Melissa will supposedly be absent, plenty of other Bravolebrities will be there. A source shared, “Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Ashley Darby, Jill Zarin, and all of the New Jersey Housewives with one exception [are attending].”

Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, who were on the outs with Teresa as late as last season, will be there. So will longtime friend Dolores Catania and Teresa-ally Jennifer Aydin. But Dina Manzo, who was supposedly picked to attend Teresa’s engagement party over Dolo, will not be at the wedding. Despite being friends for decades, Dina reportedly had concerns about being filmed by Bravo.

