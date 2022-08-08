Teresa Giudice Is Married To Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was hoping to find a forever love after her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Enter Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple met off-camera.

While some of Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars and family members had doubts about Louie, she did not. Louie proposed to Teresa in Greece in October of 2021.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Teresa and Louie were married in an outdoor ceremony at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey per People. There were 220 guests in attendance.

Teresa’s bridesmaids included RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania, along with Teresa’s four daughters: Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice. The bridal party wore baby pink gowns in various styles and held white flowers. The groomsmen wore dark suits.

The bride dazzled in a white, strapless, mermaid-style gown. The dress also featured a sweetheart neckline, and Teresa accented her look with lace gloves. Since Teresa is the queen of RHONJ, it was only fitting that she wore a crown of diamonds which secured her long veil, and the long extensions that swept down her back. Louie wore black pants, a white blazer, and a black bow tie.

Teresa chose to walk down the aisle to violins and the song, “Ave Maria” in tribute to her late parents. Teresa’s daughters and Louie’s two sons from a previous relationship, Nicholas and David, joined their parents to light the unity candle.

Dr. Veronica Ruelas, Louie’s sister, officiated the ceremony. An emotional Teresa told Louie, “I will love you for a million tomorrows” before their kiss. That was sweet!

The décor for the wedding featured two huge hearts made of white flowers and lush cascading centerpieces. Gold accents highlighted the white linens and floral pieces.

Teresa and her new husband took to the floor for their first dance to “I Get To Love You” by Ruelle. White smoke swirled around their feet, giving the illusion that the couple was dancing on a cloud. A troupe of professional dancers performed for guests, and danced to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from the film Moulin Rouge.

Guests dined on a menu featuring several courses. Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin raved about “the biggest cowboy steaks” on her Instagram. And for those who wanted a late-night bite, a pizza truck, candy truck, and Shake Shack were ready to serve wedding goers.

The guest list was filled with Bravolebrities, including RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, and Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola. Former RHONY star Dorinda Medley, Real Housewives of Dubai sensation Chanel Ayan, and Ashley Darby from Real Housewives of Potomac all made the cut. Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, and Kenya Moore all attended, as did comedian and host of The Real, Loni Love.

Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga chose not to attend the wedding. A source told Page Six that “there was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” There was also friction because Joe felt that Teresa should have asked Melissa to be a bridesmaid.

Teresa’s bestie Dina Manzo, who was reportedly part of the bridal party, also decided not to attend the festivities. Dolores and Jennifer were added as bridesmaids.

Teresa and Louie’s nuptials hit a hiccup when RHONY star Ramona Singer accidentally leaked all the wedding details online. Some changes were made to the wedding plans because of Ramona’s gaffe.

Teresa previously announced that the wedding would not be filmed for RHONJ. According to People, the celebration was filmed and will air as a wedding special on Bravo once Season 13 of the show airs.

Congratulations, Teresa and Louie!

[Photo Credit: Bravo]