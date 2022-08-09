Kenya Moore Slams Marlo Hampton As “Villain Everyone Hates” On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Marlo Hampton is always doing the most, but she’s been on overdrive since getting a peach in her hand on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Marlo is the drama, whether or not she’s *technically* a supporting character on the show. Never underestimate Marlo’s ability to find someone to fight with. She’s not afraid of anyone, not even the worldwide Kandi Burruss. She has found an ally in a different OG than NeNe Leakes this time around — Sheree Whitfield. Honestly, the pair are an unexpected fun duo to watch.

Marlo’s biggest enemy on RHOA both past and present is Kenya Moore. Twirl and Marlo are two villains who always fight to be top dog. They were friends for about a minute, but it didn’t last long and the feud turned ugly real quick. Both peaches are just top-tier shady — it’s hard for them not to turn that onto one another. This season, both Marlo and Kenya have taken it to new levels of low and it seems past the point of return.

Kenya decided to hop on Twitter during the latest RHOA episode to throw even more shade at Marlo. Twirl is the kind of reality star who wears the villain badge with pride. However, she believes that Marlo has reached another level of acting naughty on the show. One fan tweeted about Marlo’s behavior this season and called her ignorant. Kenya quote-tweeted it and added her own two cents, “There’s the villain that everyone loves to hate and then there is just a villain that everyone hates.” OK so it sounds like she’s saying that everyone is over Marlo’s behavior, but Marlo seems to fit the former a little better, IMO. Twirl’s gonna Twirl, though.

She also supported another fan who wanted Marlo to be kicked off of RHOA. “She’ll say anything to be relevant,” the fan wrote. Kenya kept it short and sweet by adding “#Facts,” and thankfully @thepeachreportdaily on Instagram screenshotted the tweets before Twirl has the chance to do a quick delete.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]