Maya Vander Says She Is “Always Going To Have Regrets” About Leaving Selling Sunset

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is on the horizon. The show has been renewed for at least two more seasons, amidst several casting changes. Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi have been confirmed as the two newest Oppenheim Group glamazons to join the Netflix series. Christine Quinn is likely to return to the show, though no longer as a member of the brokerage. Then there is Maya Vander, who has left the LA firm for good to focus on her Miami, Florida clientele.

“I think I’m always going to have regrets [about leaving Selling Sunset],” Maya revealed to Us Weekly during a recent interview. “But at the end of the day, I have … priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself. I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision.”

After experiencing a stillbirth and subsequent miscarriage, Maya shared in June that she needed to decrease her time flying between the East and West coast. She announced that she would not be returning to the LA-based reality show. “The show is great,” she said at the time. “I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida.”

“All [the Selling Sunset girls] reached out to me [after my pregnancy losses] — all of them,” Maya shared more recently. “So I am gonna miss them.” But the commute between Florida and California has proved too much for a mother of two youngsters.

“I’ve been traveling back and forth for the last four years, and my business [The Maya Vander Group] is here,” Maya explained, referring to her newest venture. “When I started the show, I was pregnant. I didn’t have kids and now I have two. I’ve been told that I’m always invited to big events, so maybe I’ll show up, but I don’t know. We’ll see.”

As for a possible return to our reality screens, Maya hasn’t made any final decisions. “I’m just taking it one step at a time, working on my brand,” she shared. “I’m in Miami full time, so I really want to get more luxury listings here and buyers — it’s a process. Real estate looks so easy on Selling Sunset, but when you start, when you come to a new city, you start from scratch.”

