Sarah Paulson Wants To Play Vicki Gunvalson In A Movie

Fire up the family van! Actress Sarah Paulson is a self-admitted Real Housewives fan and has even said she wants to become a Housewife when she’s done with acting. Of course it could have been a joke but I choose to believe Sarah will make good on her promise one day. But before she goes from acting to reality tv, she wants the chance to play one of the most well known Housewives around.

As reported by People, Sarah recently appeared on an episode of Bravo Boss Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show to talk Housewives. And Sarah, who is known for embodying controversial characters, said she wants to play Vicki Gunvalson. “I just want to play Vicki. Vicki is a very fascinating person to me,” she told Andy.

I guess “fascinating” is one word you could use for the former Real Housewives of Orange County OG. In 2006, RHOC premiered and kicked off a now multi-franchise reality tv staple. Vicki was an original cast member for 14 seasons before she was famously fired from the show.

Since then, Vicki has had time to focus on her business and her love life. Which unfortunately fell apart right as she left to film Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Vicki and her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge, broke up after 5 years and he moved out while she was busy being yelled at by Dorinda Medley.

But if you know Vicki, you know that she is a sucker for love and has recently revealed that she’s happily attached again. Back in June, she shared a picture of him on Instagram meeting her family. The twice-divorce mom of two even discussed marriage again with her new man. Vicki admitted, “I absolutely want to be married again. And I told him that, right out of the gate. I said, ‘You want to be married? You want to be committed?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be married again.'”

Regardless, Vicki recognizes that the two have only been together for a few months and there’s no hurry. “Marriage is a big thing. You can’t just decide to get married after three or four months. So, I am at the belief that it takes anywhere from a year to a year and a half just to even know the person. So, we’re taking it slow. There is no rush. We enjoy each other,” she explained.

