Melissa Gorga Reportedly Declined An Offer To Be In Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The drama surrounding Teresa Giudice’s nuptials is sure to outdo the entire thirteenth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. I just don’t see how anything else is possible. And I’m not sure what that says about the fate of RHONJ in total, but here we are.

The Teresa show is not without its secondary characters, of course. Melissa Gorga specifically does the most to keep herself as close to Tre’s spotlight as possible, without actually abiding by the main character’s agenda. It’s not much, but it’s an honest day’s work. She could just give us something authetnic of her own for once, but let’s not hold our collective breath.

So here we are. Staring down a season of middle-aged women vying for bridesmaids spots in their antagonist’s second wedding. A true low point for everyone involved, really. And despite spamming our Instagram timelines with corny and misspelled inspirational posts, Joe Gorga seems especially moody. Talk about a brother-of-the-bride-zilla.

According to All About The Real Housewives, Joe is whining that he was “barely” asked to be a part of the wedding. But an insider revealed, “he was asked in the beginning.”

“There was no barely about it. Louie [Ruelas] was genuine and sweet with him,” the source claims. “[Louie] has always been very respectful to Joe Gorga. Joe Gorga accepted and was excited about it. A few days later, he declined because he realized Melissa wasn’t asked. Louie respected his decision and had no hard feelings.”

Of course, it’s hard to ignore the fact that this entire wedding was filmed. For Melissa, not being asked to stand up is basically like losing her peach, or diamond, or whatever it is they should be showcasing in Jersey. A mountain of tiara-clad hair, maybe? A source close to Tre revealed that the main character was initially only planning to have “a few people” walk in her wedding.

“When season 13 started, everyone had made peace, and all was going well. Teresa decided to ask Dolores [Catania], Jennifer [Aydin] and Melissa to walk in the wedding.” Allegedly, Teresa understood the invitation to stand up at the ceremony was late, but she wanted to offer the opportunity as a peace offering.

Rumor has it Melissa declined Teresa’s offer, saying she is “not walking and Teresa should stick to her initial decision.” In contrast, Dolo and Jennifer were “thrilled” at the offer. “They understand things change with weddings all the time, and if she now wanted a bigger bridal party, they were happy to be a part of it,” the source explained. “They love her and support her and just wanted her to have a great day since it’s her big day.”

The source made nary a mention of the cheating rumors swirling around the Gorga’s and how that may have influenced their attendance. Curious.

