Joe Gorga Says People “Really Don’t” Know How He Feels Amid Feud With Teresa Giudice

The drama surrounding Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas continues to roll on. On August 6, 2022, the couple said “I do” in a lavish celebration at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. Teresa’s jaw-dropping hairdo cost a cool $10 K. Just saying!

But Teresa’s only surviving family member, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend the nuptials. Teresa and her brother have been feuding for years. Remember the Lake George trip? Joe and Teresa’s former husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice, got in a fist fight. It was scary to watch.

Joe and Melissa skipped the festivities last minute because of an alleged argument with Teresa during filming of the RHONJ finale. An insider claimed that Teresa brought up a rumor that could “cause drama” in the Gorga’s marriage. There was also allegedly tension between Louie and Joe.

Juicy weighed in, stating that he wasn’t “surprised” that Melissa and Joe didn’t attend. “They’re unpredictable. I wish [Luis] luck with his new in-laws,” Juicy remarked.

In March of 2022, Melissa found out that she wouldn’t be a bridesmaid, which made Joe furious with Teresa. Teresa thought that Melissa wouldn’t care. Sure, Teresa.

During the weekend of the wedding, Joe shared a photo with Melissa and her family on his Instagram Stories. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” he wrote over the photo. Melissa posted a video of the group dancing. “God blessed me with an amazing family,” she wrote.

During Teresa and Louie’s wedding reception, Louie thanked everyone for attending. Teresa interrupted her new husband to thank her “chosen family!” The shade surrounding this wedding is real.

Page Six reported that Joe once again took to Instagram on August 9, 2022, to share his feelings about his falling out with his sister. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “People always say, ‘I know how you feel.’ Nah you really don’t.”

Of course, the comments on the post were mixed. (Please excuse the grammar in these comments.) “This is sad no one wins. But seeing her walk down the aisle without her dad or her brother was. Regardless of what happened this was an important moment difference should have been put aside and dealt with after,” one fan wrote. Another user commented, “When you are pushed against a brick wall you have to finally push back.”

Following the wedding, there was a rumor that Melissa and Joe were sent a bill for canceling. Bravohousewives shared a screenshot of Louie denying the whispers. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty,” he wrote. “Joe and Melissa were missed.” Louie even added a heart emoji.

RHONJ cast member Jennifer Aydin, who snagged a last-minute spot as a bridesmaid along with Dolores Catania, also shot down the rumor. “I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts,” Jennifer tweeted.

Whatever went down at the RHONJ finale must have been major for Joe to miss Teresa’s wedding. The drama make for a great season of television, but a sad chapter in Joe and Teresa’s real life.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]