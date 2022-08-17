NeNe Leakes Pays Birthday Tribute To Late Husband Gregg Leakes

I think it’s safe to say that Gregg Leakes was one of the most beloved of all househusbands. In the early years of Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes’ husband often played the voice of reason. Not only for his wife, but for the cast as a whole. Throughout the years, we watched his relationship with NeNe deteriorate, only to be revived again. After their 2011 divorce, they got remarried just 2 years later and was filmed by Bravo as a spin off.

It seemed like NeNe and Gregg were meant to be together. Which made it even more sad when he revealed to the world that he was battling colon cancer. His stage 3 diagnosis in May of 2018 was scary but just a year later, NeNe announced that he was cancer-free. Then in June of 2021, she told fans on an Instagram live that Gregg’s cancer was back and he was recovering from surgery. Sadly, three months later, he died “peacefully in his home.”

As reported by People, NeNe posted a tribute to what would have been his 67th birthday on her Instagram page. Her post featured a photo of her sweetly hugging Gregg from behind. She wrote, “Missing the man that always had a plan! Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you!”

NeNe added, “I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.” She then concluded, “I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

Back in September, NeNe shared with People the final moments of his life. Said NeNe, “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.” She added, “We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”

In December of 2021, NeNe went public with her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Sources close to the couple said at the time that NeNe is “very happy right now.” The former RHOA star even confirmed that Gregg gave her his blessing to move on before he died. She shared with The Shade Room, “His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'”

After going public with Nyonisela, NeNe told Extra this year, “I can’t say [Nyonisela] hasn’t helped me put a smile on my face.” She also noted that in order to find joy, “You have to be willing to be happy, and you have to make a lot of changes within yourself.”

[Photo Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images for The Lenny Zakim Fund]