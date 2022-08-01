The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives

Time to show a little love to the guys who didn’t ask to have their lives put on display (on display, on display…). Most of these gentlemen lead completely normal lives until their lovely wives signed up to have a production crew become part of their family. But it’s the kind of family that tells all your secrets and can make you look bad to an international viewing audience. Let’s appreciate a few of the more tolerant and patient Husbands of Real Housewives.

5. Evan Goldschneider, Real Housewives of New Jersey

Evan Goldschneider is married to Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Jackie Goldschneider. When Jackie joined the RHONJ in Season 9, she brought along her four kids and husband, Evan. While I am very aware Evan has not been on the show very long, any interaction with Teresa Giudice automatically adds 10 years to your life, so in that context he has been on since Season 1. Evan is… not difficult to look at and if you have taken a glimpse at the RHONJ Househusband Calendar, you may or may not want to be a basketball.

Anyveryhot, Evan is also a great dad and we love how he has supported and stuck by Jackie through her medical issues. Also, very hot.

4. Jonathan Schindler, Real Housewives of New York

I’m sure many people might not remember Jonathan Schindler by his name, but you definitely remember Holla Heather Thomson from Real Housewives of New York. Jon never really said very much on camera, and by god it was one of the more attractive features I have personally ever seen. A man willing to sit back and let his larger-than-life-and-sometimes-terribly-annoying wife take all the glory while supporting her business career and making her happy.

In addition, Jonathan wasn’t named in the Ashley Madison scandal, he appeared to have a sense of humor. He was also a major contributor to raising their kids. I miss Jonathan.

3. Ken Todd, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump won the marriage lottery when she married Ken Todd. These two made Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a pleasure to watch with their fantasy Narnia real estate and genuinely solid marriage. Co-stars would often seek advice from the couple but it’s pretty easy to see why Lisa and Ken have been together for over 30 years.

If you can survive the 1980’s, you can survive ANYTHING. Here’s why Ken is the best, it appears he has no limit on how many animals are allowed to be on the marital property. This is a standalone win, by the way. Aside from that, Ken backs Lisa up on absolutely everything, because, loyalty. He viciously supports her in business, animal rescue, and if you step out of line towards Lisa in any way, he’ll knock the spark out of you.

2. Bobby Zarin, Real Housewives of New York

A list of Top Husbands of Real Housewives would be noticeably incomplete without Bobby Zarin. Probably the only voice of reason on the Real Housewives of New York, Jill Zarin’s husband made an impression on everyone with his gentle voice and sage advice. The perfect yin to Jill’s screaming yang, Bobby was Jill’s rock and he watched her climb the ladder of fame and then completely fall on her ass.

Sure, Bobby might have dressed like an old school gangster looking for a horse to bet on, but that man did not let anyone mess with Jill. He was an amazing businessman who kept going despite numerous medical setbacks. Bobby battled cancer until 2018 and Jill was right by his side when he passed away.

1. Gregg Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Gregg Leakes, the man, the myth, the legend. The saint who put up with was married to NeNe Leakes for over 20 years, give or take a few years off. Fans met Gregg during NeNe’s run on Real Housewives of Atlanta and many people couldn’t get enough of his calm, almost Buddha-like presence in the middle of absolute chaos.

After meeting NeNe at a spicy club, and marrying her six months later, NeNe had a stable family life. While Gregg certainly wasn’t perfect by any means, he was definitely her ride or die. Always a soldier for his wife, regardless of her behavior, Peter Thomas learned you don’t check Gregg unless you want to be checked back.

No other man but Gregg would show up in a roach costume for a Halloween party to prove a petty point. No other man but Gregg would apologize to his wife after she claimed his cancer diagnosis was karma for infidelity. In 2013, Bravo aired a home movie clip from NeNe and Gregg’s first wedding.

In the scene, he said, “I am the most happy man in the world — happiest, rather — to have a beautiful wife like NeNe. I love her with all my heart. I look forward to making her happy the rest of my life.” NeNe lost her husband in 2021, but Gregg’s wise words and gentle spirit will always be remembered by Bravo fans.

TELL US- WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE REAL HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND? WHO WOULD YOU ADD TO THIS LIST? DO YOU ENJOY WHEN HUSBANDS ARE FEATURED ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]