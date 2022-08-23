Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton is shaking the table once again. But does she even realize it?

The latest season of RHOBH has given us viewers a LOT to talk about. Be it the love and praise for diamond holders like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, or the disdain for OG Kyle Richards and newest Housewife, Diana Jenkins. I must say, it’s been very pleasing to see Kyle finally get the edit she deserves. It’s not that I mind a pot-stirrer… she keeps the story going and things interesting. Just own it. Specifically that you hold some of your castmates like Garcelle, Sutton, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff to a different standard.

Also catching a lot of heat is newcomer Diana. Not only is she lousy with her words, but she’s also a mean girl! I guess it’s all making sense as to why she fits right in with Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle. I mean, what other reason did she have to be so upset with Sutton towards the beginning of the season if it wasn’t simply out of pure loyalty to the friend that brought her on? I’m not necessarily upset by that, I’m bothered by their lack of accountability with each other as friends.

I must not be the only one, either. Diana posted a cast photo on her Instagram page and a fan account captured a quite funny, and shady interaction between a viewer and Kathy under Diana’s comment section. “It’s Wednesday, don’t miss the new #rhobh tonight,” she posted. A fan left a comment reading, “every episode you talk I forget you’re a cast mate.” Sorry, but same. And apparently, that fan wasn’t alone in their thoughts as Kathy responded with, “Me too (followed by a bunch of laughing emojis and one blushing face with a few hearts around it)!”

I know that Kathy just kind of talks and sometimes uses the Instagram comment section as a way to chat with her family members or close friends. But who knows… maybe she meant this. I’m hoping she did because if so, Kathy is speaking for the masses here.

TELL US – DO YOU FORGET THAT DIANA IS A CAST MEMBER WHEN YOU SEE HER ON YOUR SCREEN? DO YOU THINK KATHY’S COMMENT INTENTIONAL?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]