Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Welcome to September. The first month of Fall! While many people are trying to fit in their final Summer adventures, reality TV fans are busy enjoying the finale and reunion episodes of their favorite guilty pleasures. The seasonal turnover in programming may be making you feel like there’s a shortage of content enjoy, but grab a PSL and join me for what I’m watching this week!

Streaming – Dated And Related

On Dated and Related contestants spend time in a luxury villa in the South of France looking for love and maybe even a cash prize. The previews for the Netflix dating show are giving Smothered meets Love Island. This series asks if “your sibling could be the key to finding love.” Weird. Essentially, contestants go through various island romances with their brothers or sisters in tow, checking in with them for approval or for tough love. If you’re into birth order theories, confusing family dynamics, or just a bikini-filled dating show, this one might be for you!

Watch on Netflix now.

Monday – Below Deck Mediterranean

Anchor drama ahoy!! Last weeks episode left us without a preview of what to expect in episode 10, but the adrenaline of watching Storm Smith wrestle with an anchor chain underwater is still with me. Below Deck Mediterranean has it all, but my primary interest is the slow yet steady decline of chief stew Natasha Webb. Does that make me a monster? Maybe. But after that wine pairing buffet fiasco, I’m at peace with it.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – Selling The OC

I’ll be honest and say that this show was low on my priority list based on the crumbs of intrigue Selling Sunset has offered us over 5 entire seasons. I changed my mind after reading some “negative” google reviews that complained of the instant drama between the Orange County-based Oppenheim group. After watching the early episodes of Selling The OC, I can confirm this one has it all. Evil twin-like figures, a pick-me villain, and of course, impeccable homes on the California coast.

Watch on Netflix now.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

W O W. We have arrived. The mini preview for this week’s Aspen episode could stand alone. There was Kyle Richards screaming “Fuck off I don’t care” at Dorit Kemsley, Dorit defending Erika Jayne to Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton storming off when Kendall Jenner’s tequila is mentioned on camera instead of her own. I’ll be on my couch wide-eyed with an edible a la Lisa Rinna for this one.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Friday – Love Is Blind ‘After The Altar’

This one is for Love is Blind fans who are curious about where the Season 2 pod romances landed. The special drops on September 16 and will include check-ins with Deepti Vempati, Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, Jarette Jones, and Iyanna McNeely. Shake Chatterjee will not be in attendance, despite his claims that the show “begged for him” to come back. Bye then.

Stream on Netflix starting September 16.

