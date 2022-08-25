Items From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Pasadena Home Being Auctioned Off

The last two seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have not been a walk in the park for Erika Jayne. Last year, we saw Erika announce her divorce from Tom Girardi, and from there a messy fallout ensued. Legal battles and lawsuits left and right — heck, even a Hulu documentary giving fans an inside look into what allegedly took place behind the scenes at Mr. Girardi’s law firm. It was bad … and still is.

Some of Erika’s cast mates such as Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais definitely voiced their opinion regarding all of the accusations. And as much as some of the other ladies want to say it was just Sutton asking questions (looking at you Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards), we know it wasn’t. After all, it is on camera. Either way, Erika was not too pleased with her co-stars. So much so that it made for a very tense and heated season between her and some of the other Housewives.

We watched as Erika packed up her belongings and headed into a much smaller home than her former Pasadena mansion which was showcased on the show several times. The long hallways filled with probably expensive artwork, the many, many, racks of designer clothes — all whisked away as eyes turned toward Tom and his business practices. Well, all of those items, and more, are now up for auction held by John Moran Auctioneers TMZ reports.

“… everything from furniture and décor to valuable art pieces and sports memorabilia that have graced Tom and Erika’s home for a long time [are up for grabs],” the article states. If these items do sell, they will be used to pay off some of Tom’s debt in his bankruptcy case. Also important to note that this is not the first time items from the former couple’s estate have been auctioned off. Back in July of 2021, the same news was being reported. This time, even more big-ticket items like a “1997 Steinway piano” and items from Tom’s personal library including “his own personal law books, rugs, wall mirrors and a variety of sofas and lamps.”

I can’t say that I feel bad this is happening. The story is terrible — especially for the victims involved. Whatever the auctioneers are able to accomplish this go-around, I hope it’s enough to finally make an impact on those involved.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL BAD ERIKA’S ITEMS ARE BEING AUCTIONED OFF? AND ARE YOU SURPRISED THEIR DIVORCE IS STILL PLAYING OUT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]