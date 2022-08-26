Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time Housewives. Throughout those five years, they’ve taken fans on a rollercoaster of a ride. A lot of ups, and just as many downs. And it doesn’t seem to stop there. Kim’s exit from the show in 2016 gave Kyle a chance to back away from the family drama aspect — at least until her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton signed on as a friend-of for seasons 11 and 12. Kathy’s first season was full of laughs, funny jokes, and an all-around great time for the sisters to reconnect. However, we know things take a shift in the coming weeks of RHOBH based on that heated mid-season trailer dropped a few weeks back.

However, Kathy and Kyle aren’t the only Bravo sisters with drama brewing behind the scenes. We’ve all been keeping up with the latest drama surrounding Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Tre had her big fairytale wedding and was surrounded by friends and family — except her only brother and his wife. After staying quiet for just a little, it seems both Melissa and Joe Gorga are standing firm in their decision to ditch their sister while she prepared to walk down the aisle.

Standing firm or not, Kyle thinks it’s unfortunate that the pair couldn’t work out their issues prior to Teresa’s big day. She told E! News’ Daily Pop that one day down the road, Melissa may regret this decision. “… I actually do think she will. But I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can’t get that time back,” she said.

Acknowledging that the feud between Tre and Melissa was so intense and basically took over the entirety of RHONJ for many of the earlier seasons, their conflict was relatable. “I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out,” she said. “So, I do feel like one day, she would regret that.”

Kyle, Teresa, and Melissa were all featured on the first season of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip along with a few other Housewives from different cities. Kyle added that during filming she “became very close with both of them” so picking sides in this fight is out of the equation.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]