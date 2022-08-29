Below Deck Sailing Yacht Alum Paget Berry Is Engaged

Mazel to Paget Berry from Below Deck Sailing Yacht for his recent engagement to Johana Mills.

In case you missed it, Paget and his former fiance/deckhand Ciara Duggan broke up in March of 2021. The pair costarred on Below Deck Sailing Yacht in Season 1 after dating for four years. Paget and Ciara met and began dating in 2016 while Paget was working on Ciara’s parent’s boat. Their relationship was put to the test during Bravo filming, and after the show premiered in February of 2020, they became engaged in July of 2020.

“There were a lot of reasons that it kind of broke down,” Ciara shared at the time of her split from Paget. “Being in France, we weren’t quarantining, we weren’t stuck together or anything like that. We were there just kind of living life. But, you know, I was taking temporary jobs, and I just kind of realized throughout taking those jobs that I was happier on my own for a lot of reasons.”

Ciara reminded viewers that she and Paget began dating when she was 18 years old, and she didn’t “really expect” her relationship to last forever. And neither did anyone watching him flirt with the stewardesses. I digress.

After splitting with Ciara in June of 2021, Paget made his new relationship with Johanna Instagram official in November of the same year. “4 weeks spent with this one in Costa Rica and this is what we have to show for it! ” he captioned his video announcement.

Now, a little under a year later, Paget is back on Instagram to announce his second engagement. He posted a montage of photos with Johanna, including the moment he got down on one knee.

“I was very lucky myself to meet a ‘Harbor town girl’ last year who showed me the sights and sounds of Newport when I first arrived on a boat” Paget wrote. He detailed their first date adding, “Our first date meal was Mexican, which was messy eating! So I waited for Jo to use the bathroom so I could stuff in as much as I could before she got back.” Har har.

“For me it was pretty much love at first sight,” Paget continued. “It might have taken Jo a little while after that first date as I ate 70% of the food. A questionable trait in a partner!”

Best of luck to the happy couple as they pursue a life of trying to find humor in eating together forever. XOXO

[Photo Credit: Bravo]