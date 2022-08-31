Real Housewives Alum Kelly Dodd Says She Is Launching A Podcast With Vicki Gunvalson

The lives of Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson have significantly changed now that they aren’t Housewives. The two were fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County after both faced significant controversies. On and off the screen. And since Vicki’s onscreen (only) bestie Tamra Judge was asked back to RHOC, I’m sure Vicki is feeling the desperate need to be relevant again. So who can help with her that? I guess the answer it Kelly.

Kelly already has a podcast with husband Rick Leventhal. I’m not really sure how successful it is, but I’m going to guess not very. Yes, I know Kelly has fans. But are they really out there listening to what these two have to say? Doubtful. And how successful could it be given that she just announced on the show that she’s starting another podcast with Vicki? Yep. You heard right – Kelly and Vicki are starting a podcast. Or so Kelly says.

During an episode of her show, Unmasked, Kelly shared the news. Fan account The Real Housewives Zone reposted the clip for us. Kelly began, “[Vicki] said she wanted to do a do a show with me. And I said, ‘yeah that would be great.’ And you know, we were thinking about names…” Rick, who is off camera, interrupted her to say, “Don’t say it. Don’t say it yet. Keep it a secret.”

Kelly confirmed, “I’m not going to say it. So you guys can maybe write maybe what you think would be a good show.” Rick jumped in to hype up the un-hypeable news and said, “But this is breaking news. You’re going to do another podcast, this time with Vicki. You and Vicki together.” Kelly responded, “Yes.” Rick added, “It’s going to be awesome.” And Kelly concluded, “It’s going to be great.”

While Kelly and Rick think it might be great, commenters did not. One user wrote of a possible name for the show, “Is it called Desperate and Problematic?” That comment racked up almost 300 likes. Another commenter noted, “Oh good Vicki’s third failed podcast.” Finally, one user commented a simple, “Barf.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]